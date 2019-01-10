Munster star Conor Murray: 'Crazy' rumours about failed drugs test hurt me and my family

Conor Murray has revealed how rumours that he failed a drugs test caused hurt for him and his family

He referred to the rumours in comments reported in the Limerick Leader newspaper.

The Ireland and Munster scrum half did not play for almost five months after Ireland's tour of Australia last June because of a neck injury. That time was shrouded in mystery as Murray chose not to reveal any information on the injury.

In October, he addressed the matter when he said: "This thing has snowballed, big time.

"Initially, when I was injured at the beginning, we didn't know when I was going to come back so I requested that we just say that I am just managing my injury because we were still trying to figure it out and how long it would be.

"Whether it would be four weeks , four months, would I have to go under the knife? Thankfully not.

"So that's why we said. I think it was a week later we said that it was my neck injury and that was it. By the time we had said that it has snowballed and people has started rumours and stuff."

Murray gave a motivational talk to members of Limerick's Defence Forces this week and revealed how the rumours upset himself and his family.

"The toughest part of this was the outside rumours that my friends and family would hear," he said, in quotes reported by the Limerick Leader.

"Crazy stuff that I'd failed all sorts of drugs tests and they were just keeping it under wraps and letting me serve my ban. That kind of hurt a little bit.

"They were guessing what was wrong, and thinking I'm going to have to retire. It's not nice hearing it for yourself, but then your family don't really know either. They are seeing second hand information. It's quite tough."

Online Editors