Munster skipper Peter O'Mahony signs new IRFU deal until 2023

Peter O'Mahony is the latest of Ireland's big hitters to sign a new IRFU central contract that will take him up to the World Cup in 2023.

The Munster captain has penned a two-year deal that will see him remain at this home province, following Iain Henderson (two-years) and Johnny Sexton (one-year) in committing their futures.

CJ Stander, Cian Healy, Keith Earls and Tadhg Furlong are all expected to follow suit in the coming weeks as IRFU performance director David Nucifora seeks to nail down Ireland's leading lights.

Currently serving a three-match suspension after receiving a red card in the last of his 74 caps against Wales, O'Mahony said he was delighted to commit his future to Munster and Ireland.

"It's a huge privilege to sign on with the province and country I've grown up in and dreamed of playing for," O'Mahony said in an IRFU statement.

"It's been something I've been very open about saying from day one and it's very pleasing to be able to continue the journey for two more years.

"There's a huge amount of responsibility that comes with representing both teams and I understand how much pressure there is to deliver silverware, however, I am incredibly enthusiastic on the position and competitiveness of both Munster and Ireland and I look forward to hopefully contributing to both, to succeed in delivering that success on the pitch."

Nucifora praised the 2017 Lion's experience and leadership.

"Peter has played a leadership role in Munster from an early age and is one of the senior leaders in the national squad. He is a competitor and passionate about playing for both Ireland and Munster," he said.

Read More

Online Editors