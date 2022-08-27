Munster get green light from GAA to host South Africa clash in Pairc Ui Chaoimh

Pairc Ui Chaoimh will host a rugby fixture in November when Munster host world champions South Africa.

The GAA’s Central Council unanimously agreed to the request at a meeting this afternoon.

The Cork venue previously hosted a soccer testimonial for the late Liam Millar in 2018. But this will be the first time the heavily indebted stadium will stage a rugby fixture. It has a capacity of 45,000 and is likely to sell-out on November 10 for the visit of a South Africa XV.

Unlike the staging of the soccer match four years ago, which caused a huge controversy after permission was initially denied to the match organisers, the rugby proposal has caused no furore.

Under a rule change the GAA’s Central Council has the authority to authorise major games from other sports to be played at their venues. They previously backed the failed IRFU bid for the 2023 World Cup.

They also reacted positively to the news that the FAI and the Irish FA are interested in hosting Euro 2028 games at venues such as Croke Park and Casement Park – if its planned revamp goes ahead – if, as anticipated, the joint bid of Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales to host the tournament is successful.

This will be the first time in six years that Munster will face a touring side. It will be the fourth occasion that Munster have taken on South Africa having previously done so in 1951 (6-11, Thomond Park), 1960 (3-9, Musgrave Park) and 1970 (9-25, Thomond Park).

The game will form part of the World Cup-winning Springboks’ Autumn Nations series which includes matches against Ireland, France, Italy, and England while a SA Select XV will play Munster and Bristol Bears in midweek games.

Delegates at today’s Central Council meeting were also provided with a statistical analysis of the 2022 All-Ireland football and hurling championships by Professor David Hassan, chairperson of the Stand Rules Committee on Playing Rules.

His committee may bring forward motions on issues arising from this year’s championship for approval at a future meeting of the Central Council. These motions could then be debated at the next year’s Congress if passed by the Central Council.