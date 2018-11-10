Sport International Rugby

More injury misery for Sean O'Brien as Ireland star forced off with serious-looking arm injury

10 November 2018; Sean OBrien of Ireland leaves the pitch with an injury with team doctor Ciaran Cosgrave during the Guinness Series International match between Ireland and Argentina at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
Ireland star Sean O'Brien is facing another spell on the sidelines after being forced off with an arm injury in the first half of the November international against Argentina.

O'Brien made a typically aggressive start to proceedings at the Aviva Stadium, before injuring his lower arm when making a tackle on Argentine second row Tomas Lavanini five minutes before half time.

O'Brien was examined by the Irish medical team before exiting the game in place of Leinster star Dan Leavy. While the extent of O'Brien's injury isn't yet known, the openside flanker looked very downbeat leaving the field.

It was O'Brien's first Ireland appearance since last November after enduring an injury-hit 2017/18 season that saw him miss the Six Nations Grand Slam as well as Leinster's PRO 14 and Champions Cup double.

