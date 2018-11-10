Ireland star Sean O'Brien is facing another spell on the sidelines after being forced off with an arm injury in the first half of the November international against Argentina.

More injury misery for Sean O'Brien as Ireland star forced off with serious-looking arm injury

O'Brien made a typically aggressive start to proceedings at the Aviva Stadium, before injuring his lower arm when making a tackle on Argentine second row Tomas Lavanini five minutes before half time.

O'Brien was examined by the Irish medical team before exiting the game in place of Leinster star Dan Leavy. While the extent of O'Brien's injury isn't yet known, the openside flanker looked very downbeat leaving the field.

It was O'Brien's first Ireland appearance since last November after enduring an injury-hit 2017/18 season that saw him miss the Six Nations Grand Slam as well as Leinster's PRO 14 and Champions Cup double.

Online Editors