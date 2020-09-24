More history for Irish referee Joy Neville as officials revealed for autumn internationals

Irish referee Joy Neville will make further history in November when she becomes the first female Television Match Official in international rugby.

The former Ireland No 8 has carved out an excellent career as a referee and was on the line for Leinster's defeat to Saracens last weekend having reffed the 2017 Women's World Cup final.

She will be on duty for Wales' meeting with Georgia and Scotland's battle with Fiji during the Autumn Nations Cup tournament.

Meanwhile, Welsh referee Nigel Owens will become the first person to take charge of 100 Tests when he takes charge of France's match against Italy.

English referee Matthew Carley will take charge of Ireland's postponed Six Nations match against Italy, with Wayne Barnes taking the whistle for the finale against France in Paris a week later on October 31.

French ref Mathieu Raynal is selected for Ireland's opening Autumn Nations Cup match against Wales on Friday, November 13 and their final match against Georgia on November 29, with Pascal Gauzere - who reffed Leinster v Saracens - in charge of Andy Farrell's trip to Twickenham to face England.

Online Editors