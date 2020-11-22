Middling Irish lack punch, fluency or certainty

The Farrells never talk shop round the kitchen table, never take the business of rugby into the home environment. Andy Farrell's angst at his team's woes against England would never have been allowed to intrude into post-match family matters, as son Owen has long known.

There are, however, uncomfortable truths to acknowledge. This was Ireland's fourth successive loss to England, their worst run in six years. Yet there will be many Ireland supporters who would take comfort in only an 11-point defeat. Such is the current stature of their side.

Owen Farrell's England stride ever onwards at the top of Group A while Ireland continue on their middling way, lacking punch, fluency and any of England's certainty.

Once again, they were beasted and bested up front, unable to lay a glove on England. Maro Itoje was also allowed to do what he does best: be a pest for the opposition. In the battle of the putative Lions, Itoje stood head and shoulders above the rest.

Two years ago, Ireland won a Grand Slam at Twickenham. The next glorious incarnation in green is some way off on this evidence back at the same venue. The Ireland head coach knows that the rebuild project has run into difficulties, with shaky foundations and gathering concerns. The setpiece, especially the lineout, was a liability. If the platform is creaking, there is little prospect of goodies to be had elsewhere. Jonny May, the England wing, was also allowed too much licence.

Farrell senior only has to cast a glance to Wales to recognise the fickle nature of sport. Wayne Pivac has been in the job the same length of time as Farrell. The scrutiny in Wales has been intense, the criticism heated and murmurs are already circulating about regime change.

Farrell, at least, does not have the same simmering dissent surrounding him or the same lack of faith. He is seen as a strong figure, on the right track.

There is some mitigation to be had in the transitional mode of the team selection, injury stripping out several front-line players such as Johnny Sexton, Robbie Henshaw and Jordan Larmour. Ireland were shaky at the rear, May taking full advantage, plucking the ball from the grasp of full-back Hugo Keenan for his first try.

There is change in the air as Farrell looks to put his mark firmly on this post-Joe Schmidt generation. That era of success, with three championship titles and one Grand Slam, came to a downbeat end 12 months ago in Japan.

If there was a snapshot into the relative settled nature of the two teams, it was to be found in the half-back combinations. Ben Youngs and Farrell took to the field with 186 caps between them, while Jamison Gibson-Park and Ross Byrne have 11.

That difference in experience showed. England's game management was poised and influential. Ireland's was more rushed and reactive.

There has often been a discernible edge in this fixture, due no doubt to the lift in Irish fortunes over the past decade rather than any trumped-up historical narrative that was so ill-advisedly brought into play by Stephen Kenny, Farrell's footballing counterpart, for their game 10 days ago against England.

What did sting Farrell's team, though, was the notion that they were "softies", as alleged in a video aired by the South Africa World Cup-winning camp. The pre-match jibe by Eddie Jones that this was a "United Nations" team of various overseas imports carried little real weight.

There was a bite to the Ireland defence, Billy Vunipola forced into spilling the ball following one clatter from lock James Ryan, the Ireland captain. Yet there was little settled or assured in their play. Their scrum was under pressure, however, their line-out a mess.

Farrell has stacked his pack with grunts such as CJ Stander and Peter O'Mahony, men of toil at the coal face, but they lacked the speed and guile of England's foraging duo, flankers Tom Curry and Sam Underhill. The England duo bossed the breakdown.

Farrell said the experience had been invaluable. "You speak to the lads in the changing room, they're gutted that they lost the game but they showed tremendous spirit there. We'll just show them where the belief needs to keep coming from and we'll be fine on the way forward. You have a plan, you try and stick to the plan, and sometimes pressure disorientates the plan a little bit. The lads will learn from this and look forward to the next challenge."

A deft dink through from Billy Burns yielded a late try for the replacement, Jacob Stockdale. A faint glimmer of hope, that was all that was on offer for Ireland on a grey Twickenham day.

