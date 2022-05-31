| 13.7°C Dublin

Michelle Claffey calls time on her international career with Ireland

Michelle Claffey has retired from Ireland Expand

Close

Michelle Claffey has retired from Ireland

Michelle Claffey has retired from Ireland

Michelle Claffey has retired from Ireland

Cian Tracey Twitter Email

Ireland back Michelle Claffey has called time on her international career.

Claffey, who mainly played centre, won 14 caps for Ireland. The 34-year-old endured her injury problems over the years, but she earned a recall to the Ireland squad during this year's Six Nations, as she came off the bench in the final two games against England and Scotland.

Claffey is a key part of the Leinster and Blackrock setups, but she has decided now is the right time to hang up her international boots, as she goes out on a high, having helped Ireland beat Scotland late on last time out.

"Ireland, you've been incredible," Claffey wrote on Twitter.

"Thank you for the memories, the laughs, the highs, but not so much the lows. Representing your country is an amazing privilege and honour, and I loved the experience. Thank you to all the people who made it what it was."

Rugby Newsletter

Subscribe to 'The Collision' for a weekly update from Rugby Correspondent Ruaidhri O'Connor and the best writing from our expert team Issued every Friday morning

This field is required

Read More

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy