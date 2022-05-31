Michelle Claffey calls time on her international career with Ireland

Ireland back Michelle Claffey has called time on her international career.

Claffey, who mainly played centre, won 14 caps for Ireland. The 34-year-old endured her injury problems over the years, but she earned a recall to the Ireland squad during this year's Six Nations, as she came off the bench in the final two games against England and Scotland.

Claffey is a key part of the Leinster and Blackrock setups, but she has decided now is the right time to hang up her international boots, as she goes out on a high, having helped Ireland beat Scotland late on last time out.

— Michelle Claffey (@MichelleClaffe) May 31, 2022

"Ireland, you've been incredible," Claffey wrote on Twitter.

"Thank you for the memories, the laughs, the highs, but not so much the lows. Representing your country is an amazing privilege and honour, and I loved the experience. Thank you to all the people who made it what it was."