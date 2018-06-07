Michael Cheika names two new caps in strong Australia team to face Ireland

Hooker Brandon Paenga-Amosa and number eight Caleb Timu will pull on the Wallabies jersey for the first time in what is a strong team selection from Cheika has he looks to beat Ireland for the first time in his tenure.

The backline is littered with in-form players such as play-makers Bernard Foley and Kurtley Beale at out-half and inside centre respectively, while the sensational Israel Folau is named at fullback.

Timu completes a very strong back row, with captain Michael Hooper at openside flanker joined by breakdown specialist David Pocock at blindside.

Ireland have won the last two meetings between the sides, both at the Aviva Stadium, but haven't beaten the Wallabies in Australia since the victorious test series of 1979.

The first test kicks off at 11am on Saturday.