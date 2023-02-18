| 10.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Meet the brothers in charge of driving the scrum forward with the Ireland national teams

John Fogarty is scrum coach with the Ireland men&rsquo;s team while brother Denis (R) is the new scrum coach with the women&rsquo;s international team. Photos: Sportsfile Expand
Ireland head coach Andy Farrell and national scrum coach John Fogarty. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Close

John Fogarty is scrum coach with the Ireland men&rsquo;s team while brother Denis (R) is the new scrum coach with the women&rsquo;s international team. Photos: Sportsfile

John Fogarty is scrum coach with the Ireland men’s team while brother Denis (R) is the new scrum coach with the women’s international team. Photos: Sportsfile

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell and national scrum coach John Fogarty. Photo: Sportsfile

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell and national scrum coach John Fogarty. Photo: Sportsfile

/

John Fogarty is scrum coach with the Ireland men’s team while brother Denis (R) is the new scrum coach with the women’s international team. Photos: Sportsfile

Sinead Kissane Twitter

It’s Thursday at the IRFU’s training base in Abbotstown and it’s the first time the Fogarty brothers have been there at the same time with the national senior teams.

John Fogarty is scrum coach with the men’s team and this is his fourth Six Nations with the squad. Denis Fogarty is the new scrum coach with the women’s team and this will be his first Six Nations with them when it starts next month.

Most Watched

Privacy