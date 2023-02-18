Meet the brothers in charge of driving the scrum forward with the Ireland national teams

It’s Thursday at the IRFU’s training base in Abbotstown and it’s the first time the Fogarty brothers have been there at the same time with the national senior teams.

John Fogarty is scrum coach with the men’s team and this is his fourth Six Nations with the squad. Denis Fogarty is the new scrum coach with the women’s team and this will be his first Six Nations with them when it starts next month.

Denis has started working at the high-performance centre every Thursday, by which time John and the men’s squad have moved to their city-centre base if it’s a match week. This week, their workday intersected.

There’s always been an alignment of sorts between the Tipperary-raised brothers and their rugby. They had the same starting points to their playing days – Cashel RFC, Rockwell College, Cork Con, Munster and on from there.

John finished with Leinster, Denis finished with Aix-en-Provence in France. Both played at hooker. Both won a Heineken Cup medal. Denis was replacement hooker for Munster’s 2006 title win, John was replacement hooker for Leinster’s 2009 title win. Both are now scrum coaches with the national senior teams.

​“He’s been following me around the place since we were young. I know it’s hard to believe, but there are only six years between us,” John smiles at his younger brother sitting beside him.

“I think we both had similar interests along the way and we drove each other along. That hasn’t stopped. Certainly, I feel we’re lucky to be involved nationally now. Our conversations are still the same, still trying to find out different ways to get better and drive each other on.”

John had a brief crossover into Greg McWilliams’ squad during last year’s Women’s Six Nations when he spent a few days in Cork to help with their scrum on the week of the Italy game.

Denis is now their speciality coach after his initial stint with the squad on the Japan tour last summer. He spent two seasons coaching the academy in Provence after he had to retire with a shoulder injury seven years ago. He still has a full-time job – regional development officer with the taxi app, Free Now – to go along with the scrum coach role. The assimilation of information and knowledge between the two scrum coaches is, understandably, pretty organic between the brothers.

“In this type of job, you’re very sure in your mind about what it is you’re trying to do, but you’re always finding ways of how you can communicate it, how you can help the players feel, if it’s a small part of the scrum – a tighthead’s height or whatever. To be able to use Denis as a sounding board – and likewise Denis for me – is really useful because it can confirm something in your mind and then you can deliver it with real passion and emphasis,” John says.

“I want him to come to more of my sessions to go and have a look. The first thing you’ll say is, what do you think? You really want feedback. You don’t want to be told that looks great. I guess when you’re brothers you can say, that was s**t or that was good or whatever. You can help each other.”

Denis echoes that view.

“With John, I’d bounce off what he would have done previously, even before joining Ireland when he worked in academies and in Leinster with young props as well,” he adds.

“That’s where a lot of my work is as well in terms of developing the ladies where they’ve only had one or two years’ experience of being a prop and trying to progress them to where we’re getting to for a World Cup (in 2025).”

There are other kinds of absorption going on. Their last training session, which was between the senior men’s and Irish U-20s, would be an important one for “alignment”, according to John.

Whereas last year they scrummaged against each other. The plan on Thursday was to integrate U-20 players into the senior pack, like putting the U-20s hooker, Gus McCarthy, between two of the senior props. And, as John explains, “do 3v3s”.

“He (McCarthy) is going to get really good information, really good feedback from our boys with the experience they have, the feel, the tightness of the bind, all the tiny bits that can be of huge help. Aaron Dundon is the scrum coach of the U-20s and we’ll work together to maximise the time to ensure those young players get as much as possible out of that session. It’s really invaluable.”

Even without Tadhg Furlong, the scrum has been an anchor in the Irish men’s senior team in this Six Nations.

So, just the handful of scrums last Saturday against France?

“Initially, I was kind of going, ‘this isn’t a bad thing’, but the boys were brilliant,” John says. “Finlay (Bealham) came in, Rob (Herring), Tom O’Toole – how they’ve slotted into their training and how they’ve coped with the pressure, it’s been amazing.”

For all of this to work, Andy Farrell doesn’t just want a tight, family-like relationship between players but also between coaches.

“We need to be as close as anyone does. We need to be able to tell each other if things aren’t quite right. You have to have a good relationship. That’s what he (Farrell) focused on. It’s developing relationships between coaches, players and staff because when things aren’t going great, those relationships need to be as strong as possible.

“The players will know if we’re a tight group and we’re able to be vulnerable with each other and have fun with each other. It all adds to a better environment than a group of coaches that are bitching with each other. So, it’s good.”

The inaugural Celtic Challenge has been “invaluable”, according to Denis, for creating depth in the women’s game, and the combined provinces go for their third win when they play a WRU development XV today. The Women’s Six Nations will come in fast with their opener against Wales at Cardiff Arms Park on March 25.

​“We need to keep building because it’s a young squad, it’s a new squad and making sure that individually and collectively that we keep getting better. And equally from my point of view, from a coaching point of view, that I get better and that I learn from every game,” Denis says.

“The drive they (the players) have. That’s where I get my energy from. Thursday is now my favourite day of the week where I get to come up here and I get to feed off them.”

There’s a fever pitch around the men’s team following that epic battle with France. It’s Italy in round three next week in Rome. So, for this weekend before they return to camp, is this a no-contact time zone between the coaches?

“Well, Paulie (O’Connell) is always going to be onto you, isn’t he?” John says.

“We want to go and attack the Italian week. We want to make sure we’re getting ahead of the game during the week, that we’ve a clear understanding of where Italy are at, and we’re developing our plan on the back of that to go and be as competitive as we can.

“It’s an exciting time, isn’t it? So far, so good.”