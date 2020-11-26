McCloskey gets chance to impress in Ireland midfield as Farrell rings changes for Georgia clash

Ireland’s Stuart McCloskey made his international debut in the 2016 Six Nations but hasn't won a cap in two years (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Andy Farrell has made nine personnel changes and three positional switches to his Ireland team to face Georgia on Sunday as the Ireland coach continues to rotate his squad through the Autumn Nations Cup.

Munster full-back Shane Daly is in line for his debut off the bench, as Billy Burns starts at out-half for the first time alongside Conor Murray who is back in the starting XV.

James Lowe drops out of the squad as Jacob Stockdae comes in at full-back. Hugo Keenan switches to the right wing to accommodate him. while Keith Earls goes on to the left.

In the centre, Stuart McCloskey wins his first cap in two years alongside his former Ulster team-mate Chris Farrell.

Up front, Andrew Porter and James Ryan are the survivors in the tight-five as Finlay Bealham and Rob Herring come into the front-row and Iain Henderson returns at lock.

Tadhg Beirne gets a run at blindside flanker, while Will Connors is back at openside and CJ Stander reverts to No 8.

Dave Heffernan, Cian Healy and John Ryan are covering the front-row, while Quinn Roux is backing up the second-rows and Peter O'Mahony covers the back-row.

Kieran Marmion will get his first outing for Ireland since before last year's World Cup, with Ross Byrne and Daly covering the other backline positions.

A win over Georgia should secure second place in Group A of the Nations Cup, securing a 'final' game against Scotland next weekend.

Speaking yesterday, Beirne said the squad is operating under the understanding there will be rotation this month and says it's all about taking your chance when it comes.

"I think after the France game it was very much wanted to look at different combinations and give lads opportunities," he said of missing out on a starting spot against Wales and England.

"I wasn't told I played poorly or anything, it was just 'we're going to give Quinn a go' and I think Quinn has played really well the last two games and done enough to keep his position.

"I think it's a bit of both, giving lads opportunities and also a little bit of rewarding as well. If I get the nod this week, I'll definitely have another opportunity to put my hand up again and continue to give Faz headaches in those areas.

"Georgia's physicality is one thing they bring and they have been trying to impose in this Autumn Nations. Scrum time is going to be a big focus for us as well.

"Not giving them any leverage there and with that physicality we have the team to exploit them if we get quick ball and get into our shape. It is just about being controlled in that area, taking the space and hopefully we will be able to do that.”

Ireland team to face Georgia

15. Jacob Stockdale (Lurgan/Ulster) 31 caps

14. Hugo Keenan (UCD/Leinster) 4 caps

13. Chris Farrell (Young Munster/Munster) 12 caps

12. Stuart McCloskey (Bangor/Ulster) 3 caps

11. Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster) 86 caps

10. Billy Burns (UIster) 2 caps

9. Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) 85 caps

1. Finlay Bealham (Buccaneers/Connacht) 13 caps

2. Rob Herring (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 14 caps

3. Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster) 30 caps

4. Iain Henderson (Academy/Ulster) 56 caps

5. James Ryan (UCD/Leinster) 30 caps Captain

6. Tadhg Beirne (Lansdowne/Munster) 16 caps

7. Will Connors (Leinster/UCD) 4 caps

8. CJ Stander (Shannon/Munster) 44 caps

Replacements

16. Dave Heffernan (Buccaneers/Connacht) 4 caps

17. Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster) 102 caps

18. John Ryan (Cork Constitution/Munster) 21 caps

19. Quinn Roux (Galwegians/Connacht) 14 caps

20. Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster) 71 caps

21. Kieran Marmion (Corinthians/Connacht) 27 caps

22. Ross Byrne (UCD/Leinster) 9 caps

23. Shane Daly (Cork Constitution/Munster) uncapped

