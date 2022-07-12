Maori All Blacks v Ireland: Andy Farrell rings the changes for latest game on New Zealand tour

Independentie
Search
Search
Tuesday, 12 July 2022 | 18.2°C Dublin
Search
Search
Menu Sections
Close
Leni Apisai of the Maori All Blacks leads the haka during the match between the Maori All Blacks and Ireland at FMG Stadium in Hamilton, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)
/
Sean O'Connor
July 12 2022 07:00 AM
Kick-off in Wellington is 8.05am Irish time.
Subscribe to 'The Collision' for a weekly update from Rugby Correspondent Ruaidhri O'Connor and the best writing from our expert team Issued every Friday morning
Enter email address
This field is required
Sign Up