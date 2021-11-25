Leinster and Ireland have been handed a major boost, as Tadhg Furlong has ended speculation about his future by signing a new three-year contract.

Furlong had opted to sign a one-year extension earlier this year due to issues arising from the pandemic, but the IRFU have moved quickly to tie down one of their most prized assets.

The world's leading tighthead had attracted significant interest from overseas, but a new lucrative extension was enough to ensure Furlong will be playing his rugby in Ireland until at least the end of the 2024/25 season.

Fresh off the back of an impressive Autumn Nations Series, during which Furlong was arguably Ireland's standout player, Leinster will be just as relieved to know he isn't going anywhere.

The 29-year-old has won 52 Ireland caps since his debut in 2015, while he has played 116 games for Leinster since 2013, as well as being a key figure on both of the previous two Lions tours.

"November was a really positive block for the Ireland squad and it was great to have supporters back in the stadium,” Furlong said.

“Ireland and Leinster have started the season well and both squads will be aiming for silverware again this season."

IRFU performance director David Nucifora added: “Tadhg has again illustrated his pedigree as one of the best tightheads in world rugby. His performances for Ireland and the British and Irish Lions in the past year have been top drawer and we are delighted that he has extended his contract to the end of the 2024/25 season."