Andy Farrell says players must demonstrate consistency and longevity to earn a prized IRFU central contract.

Yesterday, Peter O’Mahony became the third Ireland star to extend his deal as the Munster skipper committed his future until 2023. Iain Henderson is also committed until the same point, while earlier this week Johnny Sexton signed on until 2022.

Farrell says he was not worried that his senior players might leave the set-up despite the growing financial cloud caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on union coffers.

He remains “hopeful” that Tadhg Furlong, Keith Earls, Cian Healy and CJ Stander will join their colleagues in signing new deals as negotiations between those players and IRFU performance director David Nucifora continue.

“Well, to get a central contract, if you look at the history, you show continuity at this level to be a top-class international player,” he said.

“That’s the remit that everyone understands.

“Just because somebody pops up and plays four or five games that are really good… as far as international rugby is concerned it’s about consistency at this level to prove your worth. I suppose that’s how we’ve always worked and how we’ll continue to.

“I wasn’t worried. I was speaking to the guys the whole time. They’re as honest as they come and I’m exactly the same with them.

“If there’s any uncertainty I suppose I would have been worried, but I don’t think there has been.

“Things have taken a little bit of time but there’s been no panic from the IRFU’s point of view or from the lads’ point of view. I think it’s all been handled very well.”

Sexton’s new deal expires 15 months before the 2023 World Cup and Farrell says any decision on the captain’s presence in France will depend on his form.

“It only has to be about form and it always has been,” he said of the out-half who will be 38 when the tournament kicks off. “If Johnny can stay healthy and fit and keep fighting on all fronts and staking a claim to warrant be No 1 then he’s doing something superbly well.

“We’ve obviously got to be aware of the different scenarios along the way and if we keep talking, keep being honest with each other and keep making sure we put the team first, at the front of all that. And I don’t see that changing, that’s how it always has been anyway and that’s how it will stay.”

Asked whether he believes players must have a certain level of experience come World Cup time, Farrell cited the example of New Zealand and South Africa who made big changes to their team a year out from the 2019 World Cup and both did better than Ireland.

“I’m not that rigid,” he said. “I like guys who are going to add to the team because they’re in-form and confident and able to. That’s at the forefront of my mind. There’s a couple of teams before the last World Cup that made big changes just a year about before the World Cup and it paid dividends.”

O’Mahony won’t be available for the Sunday week’s penultimate Six Nations clash against Scotland away, but Conor Murray looks set to train fully today after missing the defeat to France and win over Italy with his hamstring.

“He’s still going through a couple of protocols,” Farrell said of Murray. “He’s joining in the unit session today and hopefully he’ll be full on from tomorrow and then he’s fit for a full week leading into Scotland.”

The scrum-half is one of 23 players who remained in camp for the team’s two-day training camp which got under way yesterday as the other 13 squad members have been released to play for their provinces. And Farrell wants to see a response from Craig Casey and Co.

“I want them to do what they did last time they got a chance to put their best foot forward,” he said. “I always love to see the reaction of a player either during camp or just after camp when they go back to their provinces to see how they perform.

“It’s a real judge of character to go back and settle back into a different way of play, new calls et cetera.

“I suppose they know them like the back of their hand anyway so that should be a little bit seamless.

“But as far as being at your best when you’re bouncing between two camps, I think it shows a strong character if they can perform well for their provinces at the weekend.”

Read More

Online Editors