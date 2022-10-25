Leo Cullen expects Irish quartet to win race and face Springboks

Leinster boss Leo Cullen is hopeful that four of his Irish stars can kick off a huge World Cup season for Andy Farrell’s side when champions South Africa pitch up at Lansdowne Road in nine days’ time.

After rolling his ankle before missing out on the latest Munster derby win, Tadhg Furlong joined Josh van der Flier, Hugo Keenan and Jamison Gibson-Park in the casualty ward as Ireland begin their countdown to Paris 2023.

While Cullen had ceded control of the quartet to the Irish medics who began assessing the players in Abbotstown yesterday, he is confident they should be fit enough to tackle the bruising Boks.

“Ah, he should be fine,” was Cullen’s verdict of Furlong’s ankle issue. “That’s crystal ball stuff. We thought he was going to be fine last week, he rolled his ankle on Thursday; on Friday we thought he’d be okay on Saturday morning.

“I said to Tadhg on Friday, we were happy to make the call then and he was keen to give it another day. He’s doing his single leg hops to test his ankle joint but still feels a little bit of swelling and he made the call.

“That’s where we’ve left it, he’s in camp this week. I’d expect him to be able to train fully, so we didn’t take the chance of him playing a game.

“Jamison is getting very close but, again, that’s their call and what they’re willing to do, what did they see at training. It’s case by case, they’ll all be very close. But that’s their call on what they’re willing to do.”

Meanwhile, a former All Black World Cup-winning captain, Kieran Read, was an interested observer at Leinster training yesterday after watching their Munster win last Saturday as a club guest.

And he had some unusual tips for Emerging Ireland captain Max Deegan – including one he literally swears blind by.

“He told me about little small things he would have done around the base of the scrum,” said Deegan. “Like he would have worked a lot around the control of the ball at the scrum. He would have done little bits blindfolded.

“In the scrum you can’t always necessarily see everything, so he’d be able to feel where the ball is, to get in the right positions for the scrum-half.”

Read was renowned as an all-round great eight, beginning life as a gambolling wrecking ball before reverting to tighter type in his latter years, still an enforcer but in smaller spaces.

“That’s what I’m trying to do personally,” says Deegan, hoping to impress Andy Farrell once again when Ireland ‘A’ take on the All Blacks in the RDS next month.

“I kind of found myself on the edges a bit too much and I’m trying to get ‘in’ more. More workload, more carries, more involvements, more impacts. That’s something I’m looking to do at the moment.”