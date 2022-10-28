Leinster’s Jason Jenkins earns South Africa recall and could face Ireland next week

LEINSTER lock Jason Jenkins' superb start to the United Rugby Championship campaign has earned him a Springboks recall and he could face Ireland at the Aviva Stadium tomorrow week.

The bulky second-row has endured an injury hit four years since winning his first cap four years ago, but since switching from Munster to Leinster he's been in impressive form.

He still has a job to do to get into the world champions' match day 23, with Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber able to call up a frightening array of top quality forwards for the November tour.

Jenkins will be competing with Eben Etzebeth, Lood de Jager, Salman Moerat, Franco Mostert and Marvin Orie for spots in the engine room, with Pieter-Steph du Toit present and correct to take up his hybrid role on the blindside.

Former Munster prop Thomas du Toit is inm on the back of his strong start to the season with the Sharks as part of a formidable front-row selection, with Ulster-bound Stormers captain Steven Kitsoff, Stade Francais signing Vincent Koch, Frank Malherbe, Ox Nche and Trevor Nkayane the props and Malcolm Marx and Bongi Mbonambi the hookers.

Behind the scrum, Damian Willemse and Manis Libbock are named as out-halves, with World Cup winner Handre Pollard out and Elton Jantjes not considered.

After a spell out injured, Cheslin Kolbe is back in an exciting group of outside backs.

Erasmus has also named a formidable South Africa A side for their visit to Pairc ui Caoimh.

Springbok squad

Props: Thomas du Toit (Cell C Sharks), Steven Kitshoff (DHL Stormers), Vincent Koch (unattached), Frans Malherbe (DHL Stormers), Ox Nche (Cell C Sharks), Trevor Nyakane (Racing 92)

Hookers: Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears), Bongi Mbonambi (Cell C Sharks)

Locks: Lood de Jager (Wild Knights), Eben Etzebeth (Cell C Sharks), Jason Jenkins (Leinster), Salmaan Moerat, Marvin Orie (both DHL Stormers)

Loose forwards: Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz), Siya Kolisi (Cell C Sharks), Evan Roos (DHL Stormers), Kwagga Smith (Shizuoka Blue Revs), Marco van Staden (Vodacom Bulls), Jasper Wiese (Leicester Tigers)

Utility forwards: Deon Fourie (DHL Stormers), Franco Mostert (Honda Heat)

Scrumhalves: Faf de Klerk (Canon Eagles), Jaden Hendrikse (Cell C Sharks), Cobus Reinach (Montpellier)

Flyhalves: Manie Libbok, Damian Willemse (both DHL Stormers)

Centres: Damian de Allende (Wild Knights), Andre Esterhuizen (Harlequins), Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles)

Outside backs: Willie le Roux (Toyota Verblitz), Makazole Mapimpi (Cell C Sharks), Sbu Nkosi (Vodacom Bulls)

Utility backs: Kurt-Lee Arendse (Vodacom Bulls), Cheslin Kolbe (Toulon), Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (DHL Stormers)

SA ‘A’ squad:

Forwards: Simphiwe Matanzima (Vodacom Bulls), Ntuthuko Mchunu (Cell C Sharks), Sazi Sandi (DHL Stormers), Mornay Smith (Vodacom Bulls), Jan-Hendrik Wessels (Vodacom Bulls), Joseph Dweba (DHL Stormers), Andre-Hugo Venter (DHL Stormers), Ruan Nortje (Vodacom Bulls), Phepsi Buthelezi (Cell C Sharks), Sikhumbuzo Notshe (Cell C Sharks).

Backs: Herschel Jantjies (DHL Stormers), Sanele Nohamba (Emirates Lions), Grant Williams (Cell C Sharks), Johan Goosen (Vodacom Bulls), Gianni Lombard (Emirates Lions), Aphelele Fassi (Cell C Sharks), Cornal Hendricks (Vodacom Bulls), Suleiman Hartzenberg (DHL Stormers), Henco van Wyk (Emirates Lions).