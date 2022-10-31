Leinster prop and former Ireland underage international Vakh Abdaladze earns first call-up to Georgia squad

Leinster tighthead Vakh Abdaladze has been called up to the Georgia squad for their upcoming November internationals.

The 26-year-old previously represented Ireland at underage level but he will now pursue his international career with the county of his birth.

Injury problems over the years have hampered Abdaladze's quest to get regular game-time with Leinster.

The prop came through Coolmine RFC while he has also featured for Clontarf in the Energia All-Ireland League.

Abdaladze moved to Ireland from Georgia with his family at the age of 5, where they settled in Dublin.

He will hope to win his first cap with Georgia, who will face Uruguay Samoa and Wales in November.

The Lelos will also compete at next year's World Cup in France, having been drawn in the same pool as Wales, Australia, Fiji and the final qualifier, who have yet to be determined.