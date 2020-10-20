Larmour in race to be fit for next year's Six Nations after shoulder op

Jordan Larmour is in a race to make it back in time for next year's Six Nations, having been ruled out of action for up to four months after undergoing surgery on a dislocated shoulder.

Larmour will miss the conclusion of this year's tournament, starting with Saturday's encounter with Italy at the Aviva Stadium, as well as next week's trip to Paris and the Autumn Nations Cup.

The 23-year-old damaged his shoulder playing for Leinster in Treviso two weeks ago, and after a successful operation last week, he will begin his long road to recovery.

Larmour has not been in Ireland camp since the squad met up last week. Andy Farrell was able to call upon his full complement for yesterday's training, as Johnny Sexton, Andrew Porter (both hamstring) and Rónan Kelleher (quad) all trained.

Linked Peter O'Mahony and Chris Farrell have linked up with the squad having completed their required periods of isolation, after being identified as close contacts of a positive Covid-19 case within the Munster camp.

Dave Kearney, James Tracy, Harry Byrne, Craig Casey and Fineen Wycherley, who trained with the national squad last week, have all returned to their respective provinces ahead of this weekend's PRO14 action. However, James Lowe, who does not become Irish-qualified until next month, has remained with the Ireland squad.

Meanwhile, Italy have opted to release Antonio Rizzi, Riccardo Favretto, Tiziano Pasquali, Giovanni Pettinelli and Monty Ioane back to their clubs.

