Larmour, Farrell and O'Mahony ruled out of USA game

Jordan Larmour and Chris Farrell have been ruled out of Ireland’s game against the USA on Saturday, due to the respective injuries they picked up in last weekend's win over Japan.

Peter O’Mahony has also been released from camp to begin his off-season, as Andy Farrell is set to ring the changes for Ireland's final game of the season.

Larmour suffered a groin issue in the first-half against Japan and had to be replaced by Shane Daly just after the half hour mark.

Chris Farrell shipped a heavy head knock in the early stages of the second-half and after failing his Head Injury Assessment (HIA), the centre did not return, with Billy Burns taking his place.

The IRFU have said that both Larmour and Chris Farrell will be managed by the medical teams at their respective provinces.

O'Mahony put in a big performance last week and as such, has been given this week off, which will allow Andy Farrell to take a look at other back-row options.

The Ireland head coach is expected to make wholesale changes for the visit of a USA side, who pushed England at Twickenham on Sunday. A further 11 uncapped players remain in the Ireland squad.

There is plenty of Irish interest in the Eagles ranks with out-half Luke Carty, younger brother of Connacht and Ireland's Jack, having made his international debut, while Aran Islands native Paul Mullen is also part of the American squad.

Ireland squad for the USA game.

Backs (16)

Will Addison (Ulster/Enniskillen) 4 caps

Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Enniskillen) uncapped

Caolin Blade (Connacht/Galwegians) uncapped

Billy Burns (Ulster) 7 caps

Harry Byrne (Leinster/Lansdowne) uncapped

Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 23 caps

Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 2 caps

Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 24 caps

Shane Daly (Munster/Cork Constitution) 2 caps

Tom Daly (Connacht/Lansdowne) uncapped

Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 10 caps

James Hume (Ulster/Banbridge) uncapped

Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 12 caps

Michael Lowry (Ulster/Banbridge) uncapped

Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 5 caps

Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 35 caps

Forwards (19)

Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 4 caps

Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 15 caps

Paul Boyle (Connacht/Buccaneers) uncapped

Ed Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 5 caps

Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster) 1 cap

Ultan Dillane (Connacht/Corinthians) 19 caps

Peter Dooley (Leinster/Lansdowne) uncapped

Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 8 caps

Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 5 caps

Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 22 caps

Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 12 caps

Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 44 caps

Ross Molony (Leinster/UCD) uncapped

Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) uncapped

James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 36 caps

John Ryan (Munster/Cork Constitution) 24 caps

Nick Timoney (Ulster/Banbridge) uncapped

Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 32 caps

Fineen Wycherley (Munster/Young Munster) uncapped

IRELAND v USA

Saturday 10th July, 2021

Aviva Stadium

KO: 19.15hrs

Broadcaster: RTE & Channel 4