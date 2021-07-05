Larmour, Farrell and O'Mahony ruled out of USA game

Jordan Larmour and Chris Farrell have been ruled out of Ireland’s game against the USA on Saturday, due to the respective injuries they picked up in last weekend's win over Japan.
eter O’Mahony has also been released from camp to begin his off-season, as Andy Farrell is set to ring the changes for Ireland's final game of the season.
Larmour suffered a groin issue in the first-half against Japan and had to be replaced by Shane Daly just after the half hour mark.
Chris Farrell shipped a heavy head knock in the early stages of the second-half and after failing his Head Injury Assessment (HIA), the centre did not return, with Billy Burns taking his place.
The IRFU have said that both Larmour and Chris Farrell will be managed by the medical teams at their respective provinces.
O'Mahony put in a big performance last week and as such, has been given this week off, which will allow Andy Farrell to take a look at other back-row options.
The Ireland head coach is expected to make wholesale changes for the visit of a USA side, who pushed England at Twickenham on Sunday. A further 11 uncapped players remain in the Ireland squad.
There is plenty of Irish interest in the Eagles ranks with out-half Luke Carty, younger brother of Connacht and Ireland's Jack, having made his international debut, while Aran Islands native Paul Mullen is also part of the American squad.
Ireland squad for the USA game.
Backs (16)
Will Addison (Ulster/Enniskillen) 4 caps
Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Enniskillen) uncapped
Caolin Blade (Connacht/Galwegians) uncapped
Billy Burns (Ulster) 7 caps
Harry Byrne (Leinster/Lansdowne) uncapped
Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 23 caps
Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 2 caps
Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 24 caps
Shane Daly (Munster/Cork Constitution) 2 caps
Tom Daly (Connacht/Lansdowne) uncapped
Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 10 caps
James Hume (Ulster/Banbridge) uncapped
Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 12 caps
Michael Lowry (Ulster/Banbridge) uncapped
Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 5 caps
Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 35 caps
Forwards (19)
Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 4 caps
Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 15 caps
Paul Boyle (Connacht/Buccaneers) uncapped
Ed Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 5 caps
Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster) 1 cap
Ultan Dillane (Connacht/Corinthians) 19 caps
Peter Dooley (Leinster/Lansdowne) uncapped
Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 8 caps
Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 5 caps
Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 22 caps
Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 12 caps
Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 44 caps
Ross Molony (Leinster/UCD) uncapped
Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) uncapped
James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 36 caps
John Ryan (Munster/Cork Constitution) 24 caps
Nick Timoney (Ulster/Banbridge) uncapped
Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 32 caps
Fineen Wycherley (Munster/Young Munster) uncapped
IRELAND v USA
Saturday 10th July, 2021
Aviva Stadium
KO: 19.15hrs
Broadcaster: RTE & Channel 4