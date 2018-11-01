Joey Carbery and Luke McGrath will renew their half-back partnership from their Leinster days when Ireland take on Italy at Solider Field on Saturday.

Larmour and Beirne to make first Ireland starts as Joey Carbery handed number ten jersey for Chicago clash

As per today's Irish Independent, Carbery has been handed his fourth start by Joe Schmidt who linked up with the squad in Chicago today.

Having missed the summer tour to Australia, McGrath makes a welcome return to the international fold as he plays for the first time since the win over Argentina last year.

Outside of them, Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose form a formidable looking midfield partnership, while Jordan Larmour makes his first start at full-back.

Andrew Conway's tour was cruelly cut short by injury in Australia and he returns on the right wing with try-scoring machine Jacob Stockdale named on the opposite side.

Rhys Ruddock skippers the side from an all Leinster back-row that also includes Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan.

Niall Scannell is again preferred to Sean Cronin, and the Munster hooker will be eager to stake his claim for the month ahead.

Jack McGrath and Andrew Porter pack down either side of Scannell.

Tadhg Beirne also makes his first start for Ireland, alongside Quinn Roux in what is a new-look second-row partnership with a big onus on the Munster lock's ability to call the lineout.

Ross Byrne and Will Addison are in line to make their international debuts from the bench.

The game kicks off at 8pm Irish time on Saturday, and is live on eir Sport 1 and on the eir Sport Youtube and Facebook pages.

Ireland team to face Italy

15. Jordan Larmour

14. Andrew Conway

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Bundee Aki

11. Jacob Stockdale

10. Joey Carbery

9. Luke McGrath

1. Jack McGrath

2. Niall Scannell

3. Andrew Porter

4. Tadhg Beirne

5. Quinn Roux

6. Rhys Ruddock

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Jack Conan

16. Sean Cronin

17. Dave Kilcoyne

18. Finlay Bealham

19. Devin Toner

20. Jordi Murphy

21. John Cooney

22. Ross Byrne

23. Will Addison

Online Editors