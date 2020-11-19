Kelleher ready for England 'physicality' after overcoming early error against Wales

Rónan Kelleher of Ireland during the Autumn Nations Cup match between Ireland and Wales at Aviva Stadium

As a hooker making your first international start, nailing the basics around the set-piece, particularly at the lineout, is the minimum requirement.

So, when Ireland lost an early lineout during last week's win over Wales, Rónan Kelleher could easily have retreated into his shell and allowed doubts to creep into his mindset.

Instead, the 22-year-old bounced back well and delivered an excellent performance, which more than merited him retaining his place in the team ahead of this weekend's trip to Twickenham.

"I don't think you can get bogged down in little errors because then that might affect your game moving forward," Kelleher said.

"Just get over it and move on after a moment like that happens."

England will go after Ireland at the set-piece, which means Kelleher doesn't have any margin for error.

Maro Itoje is one of the best lineout operators in the game and if any of the Leinster man's throws are not on the money, England's towering lock will gladly pick them off.

Then there is the scrum, where Kelleher continues to develop. He knows there will be no hiding place at Twickenham.

Leinster opted to start Sean Cronin ahead of Kelleher for their Champions Cup quarter-final defeat to Saracens, so while Kelleher won't be as scarred by that particular scrum disaster, he faces a huge test of his credentials against a monstrous English pack.

"Obviously that will be important but we looked at that game in depth with our province and we know our fix-up form that game so it's just getting our stuff right and we look forward to doing that," he maintained.

"There's a certain degree of physicality that they bring to proceedings but what we have to do is match that – bring our own physicality and we need to get our own stuff right. That's the main thing – us negating that."

Going about that will be easier said than done, yet if Kelleher is to be Ireland's first-choice hooker going forward, then this is the kind of ruthless environment he must learn in.

Ireland's scrum went well against Wales last week, but with Pascal Gauzere, the same referee who oversaw Leinster's recent European defeat to Sarries, the man in the middle again on Saturday, the pack must paint the referee the right pictures.

"It wasn't much really, just little things we did in that game that didn't really help us," Kelleher added.

"I think it's about not missing a moment this weekend, making sure we're on the ball from minute one and getting into our flow from the beginning.

"It's about trying to bring intent and your game to proceedings from minute one as opposed to feeling your way into the game, it's about going out and trying to take the game by the scruff of the neck."

