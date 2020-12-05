Keith Earls on the double as Ireland finish year on a high with commanding win over Scotland

SCOTLAND came to Dublin billed as a team capable of upsetting Ireland’s place in the world order and left with the wind firmly taken out of their sails once again.

Andy Farrell’s men produced their best performance of 2020 at just the right time and this win will ease the pressure on a head coach who has been firmly in the firing line in recent weeks.

It won’t dispel all the doubts that linger over the new set-up fully - we knew they are capable of beating Scotland and Wales - but the performance was a vast improvement on anything we’ve seen during this long international window and gives them something to build on in the New Year.

A unhappy camp would have dropped their heads when behind after struggling to handle Scotland during the first-half, but the effort has been there throughout the tail-end of the Six Nations and this Autumn Nations Cup.

It’s the execution that’s been off.

This was a far tighter performance. The scrum creaked a little, but finished on the up and one ropey lineout couldn’t derail Rob Herring’s day.

Their work in contact was much improved, with Caelan Doris carrying the fight all day. They varied their play well, with CJ Stander showing the kind of deft hands that suggest there’s a lot more in his locker, while Peter O’Mahony gave his best performance in green since the All Blacks win in 2018.

When the back-row is on top, everything is a lot easier and in front of them Andrew Porter led the tight-five fight with another industrious outing.

The platform the forwards created gave a backline starved of momentum some front-foot ball and Keith Earls finally got a little space to move into second place on the all-time try-scoring list with his 31st and 32nd efforts.

They won’t be happy with some of their defending, particularly the sleepy moment that allowed Duhan van der Merwe in for his try, but overall it was a good base-line to go into the 2021 Six Nations from.

Early on, it didn’t look that promising and for 30 minutes this was a bit of a struggle for Ireland.

After Johnny Sexton missed a penalty chance to cap a promising start, they ceded almost every area to their visitors who looked far more dangerous with ball in hand.

Ireland soaked tackles in-field and gave up space on the wing. Hugo Keenan’s tip-tackle on Duhan van der Merwe prevented one chance, while two knock-ons by new out-half Jaco van der Walt let the hosts off the hook.

The South African hit the post with his first penalty, but he made no mistakes in punishing other moments of ill-discipline from the men in green and built a 9-3 lead – with Sexton punishing Fraser Brown’s poor tackle to pull a penalty back for Ireland.

When Doris failed to protect the ball after a big aerial win from Robbie Henshaw and van der Walt found touch on the 5m line, Farrell’s men looked under pressure.

But Bundee Aki brilliantly milked a penalty off the long lineout and, from half-way, Ireland finally found some attacking mojo as they swept wide to Keenan whose neat off-load released Stockdale, before swinging back the other way where O’Mahony went on a rampaging run.

Duncan Taylor stepped in and cut off the threat with a deliberate knock-on and saw yellow for his troubles, meaning Ireland had the rest of the half against 14.

Sexton reduced the gap, before they set about making the advantage count. A sustained period of pressure and Scottish penalties in their own ’22 finally told as Henshaw brilliantly beat Darcy Graham to Sexton’s up and under and Keith Earls pounced.

The out-half couldn’t extend the advantage, so Ireland went in just two points up at the interval.

Despite Taylor’s return, Ireland kept their foot down after half-time and a sloppy knock-on from Stuart Hogg handed Ireland the platform to get Cian Healy over from close range.

Ireland’s pressure was forcing Scotland into penalty concessions and 10 minutes after the break they kicked their way into the corner, Jacob Stockdale did well to rescue a loose pass and a few phases later O’Mahony put Earls over in the corner.

Sixteen points up, Ireland switched off and a cheap penalty from Quinn Roux gave them the position from which to build towards van der Merwe’s well-taken try as he caught Herring napping at the side of a ruck.

Van der Walt converted, but despite losing Sexton to a thigh injury Ireland managed the game well.

Ross Byrne stretched lead from the tee, before O’Mahony thought he’d scored a great try, but his foot grazed the touchline. Matt Carley was playing advantage, so the Leinster out-half added another as they settled for a 15-point win.

At the end of a long window and a tough year, they’ll happily take it.

Scorers: Ireland: K Earls 2 tries, Cian Healy try, J Sexton 2 pens, 2 cons, R Byrne 2 pens; Scotland: D van der Merwe try, J van der Walt 3 pens, con;

IRELAND – J Stockdale; H Keenan, R Henshaw, B Aki, K Earls; J Sexton (capt) (R Byrne 64), C Murray (J Gibson-Park 78); C Healy (E O’Sullivan ), R Herring (R Kelleher ), A Porter (John Ryan ); I Henderson (Q Roux 40), James Ryan; CJ Stander, C Doris, P O’Mahony (J van der Flier 52-63).

SCOTLAND – S Hogg (capt); D Graham (S Maitland 57), C Harris, D Taylor (H Jones 45-52, 65), D van der Merwe; J van der Walt, A Price; R Sutherland (O Kebble ), F Brown (G Turner 64), Z Fagerson (WP Nel ); S Cummings, J Gray; B Thompson, M Fagerson, J Ritchie.

Ref: M Carley (England)

