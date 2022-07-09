‘Just incredible what a performance’ – ex-players and supporters react to Ireland’s historic win in New Zealand

Tadhg Beirne of Ireland celebrates their win over New Zealand in their second rugby union international match in Dunedin, New Zealand, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)

Irish rugby fans are celebrating a massive victory this morning as Andy Farrell's men have defeated the All-Blacks in New Zealand for the first time.

Ireland came out on top by 23 points to 12 in a titanic battle. It’s also the fourth time that Ireland have beaten the All-Blacks in their last seven tests. The recent good run against the southern hemisphere super power began with a historic 40 – 29 win at Soldier Field, Chicago, back in 2016.

However, Ireland’s victory this morning was made all the sweeter by last week’s crushing, 42-19, defeat to New Zealand.

Ex-players and well known Irish supporters have been offering message of congratulations to the team since the final whistle blew just after 10.10 this morning.

Writing on Twitter, ex-Ireland great Tommy Bowe said it was an “incredible” performance.

"Just incredible. What a performance,” he wrote.

Former Ireland and Leinster winger Luke Fitzgerald praised Ireland’s Josh van der Flier in particular.

"JVDF has been outrageously good this year,” he wrote.

Irish football legend Paul McGrath said he was particularly proud of the players’ “commitment”.

"Eyes on game three lads, beating what I think have been the most consistent team in world rugby. So much respect for NZ but boy do I love the Irish commitment. Great result lads,” he posted.

Comedian Mario Rosenstock pointed to the fact that today’s victory has setup a mouth-watering contest as the series closes out next week.

“So proud of the Irish Boys. Congratulations on an historic victory away to the All Blacks. What a match in store next week Ireland vs New Zealand,” he said.

Connacht head coach Andy Friend remarked that Ireland “rattled” the All-Blacks.

"It’s not often that you see an AB team look so rattled on their home turf. A huge opening 10 mins set up that famous Ireland victory. Physicality, precision, execution - congrats to everyone involved. Next week will be a belter,” he said.

Ireland’s Ambassador in the United States Daniel Mulhall said he got up bright and early to check the score and was not disappointed.

"Just woke at 5.30 am and checked on the rugby to find that Ireland have beaten the New Zealand All Blacks. Well how about that. Well done the Ireland on a magnificent result,” he posted.

Minister for Sport Jack Chambers has heralded Ireland’s “history makers”.

Speaking after the game Johnny Sexton said the team hopes “I hope we made you all proud at home”.

The All-Blacks have given “credit” Ireland, as they look forward to next week’s decider.

Meanwhile, former All-Black star Israel Dagg offered more praise, as he joined the chorus of rugby fans who recognised the displays of Peter O’Mahony and Johnny Sexton.

