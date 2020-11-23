| 11.9°C Dublin

Just because a player chooses to play his club rugby outside of this country shouldn't mean he can't play for Ireland

Mick Galwey

We cannot compete in Test rugby with one hand tied behind our back

Racing 92's Irish duo Donnacha Ryan and Simon Zebo. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Racing 92's Irish duo Donnacha Ryan and Simon Zebo. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

There will be many better days for these Irish rugby players than they had at Twickenham on Saturday.

Losing to England is never nice. But we'd a young team, we were short so many seasoned internationals, and you cannot just replace the likes of Johnny Sexton or Tadhg Furlong overnight.

It takes time, and a couple of beatings like this for lads to come to terms with the step up to the highest level.

