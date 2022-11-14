Josh van der Flier up against Johnny Sexton for World Rugby Player of the Year as Irish duo secure nominations

Ireland flanker Josh van der Flier and captain Johnny Sexton will battle it out to win World Rugby Player of the Year after the duo were among four nominees announced today.

Van der Flier has been an Ireland regular for a number of years but hit new heights in 2022 in what was a stellar year in both green and blue for Leinster, while the 37-year-old Sexton is playing as well as ever.

Van der Flier has already won European Player of the Year for his performances for Leinster en route to a Champions Cup final defeat to La Rochelle in May, while he also took home both the Players’ Player of the Year prize and the Rugby Writers’ Player of the Year award.

The Irishmen will battle it out with France scrum-half Antoine Dupont and Springbok centre Lukhanyo Am.

Sexton is aiming to become the fourth player to win the award multiple times after New Zealand trio Dan Carter (2005, 2012 and 2015), Richie McCaw (2009 and 2010) and Beauden Barrett (2016 and 2017). Van der Flier would become just the third Irish player to win the prize after Sexton (2018) and Keith Wood (2001).

The other Irish players to be nominated for the award are Brian O’Driscoll (2001, 2002 and 2009), Jamie Heaslip, (2009 and 2016), Paul O’Connell (2005) and Gordon D’Arcy (2004).

It was a good day in general for the Irish as Andy Farrell was nominated for Coach of the Year while Mack Hansen and Dan Sheehan were included in the Breakthrough Star of the Year category.

Ireland also have nominees for both the Men’s and Women’s Sevens Player of the Year, with Terry Kennedy and Amee-Leigh Murphy-Crowe in the mix for those prizes.