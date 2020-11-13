Jones expects 'reaction' from his players as Wales seek to end losing run

Across his 149 Test caps, Alun Wyn Jones has seen it all, and it's no surprise he wasn't letting the latest Welsh crisis affect his mood ahead of tonight's visit to the Aviva Stadium.

A year after leading his team to a World Cup semi-final, the talismanic second-row is dealing with a five-game losing streak and a succession of exits from Wayne Pivac's backroom team amid speculation about player unrest.

Last month's defeats to France and Scotland have put everyone in the set-up under pressure and the Lion says it's up to the team that takes to the field tonight in Dublin to change the record.

"It's always on the players. It's always on us and I don't think that changes," he said. "We're aware of the external perceptions that people have of us at the minute but we won't deviate from getting the performance and improving to get the result.

"As a playing group, we won't shy away from the pressure. I've done this a few times, been in this position a couple of times before, and the margins are finite. There will be a tomorrow but we're very clear in the effort and the plan we have to put it right. Sometimes the closer you get, the further away it feels.

"We're very clear about the things we need to shore up from the Scotland game to get a result. The margins in the games at this level are fine. There were times in the Scottish game where we probably tried too hard and gave away penalties.

Smarter "Sometimes it's easier to take a little two per cent off the effort than add it in. It's probably about being a bit smarter. We've got a little bit to get right, but we know what we need to know. I don't think you ever embrace it (the pressure).

"Above all we've shown effort and character in all our performances that we've put out thus far.

"We're in a new competition, have had a good training week and there's an opportunity to get the performance right and push for a result.

"From our side of things, there's a lot more than one word or one sentence that can be said about what we've put into these games - that's what we'll try to avoid and do what we do. In a way it's a start, but we're definitely aware of what we need to shore up and I'd like to think there would be a reaction."

Jones, who broke Richie McCaw's all-time caps record last time out, had a warm word for Johnny Sexton who will win his 100th Test cap (Ireland and the Lions) tonight.

"He's a typical 10, the conductor of the orchestra," he said. "He usually puts people in the right place at the right time, pulling the strings. Hopefully he won't necessarily have a great day but he's an icon of Irish sport."

Irish Independent