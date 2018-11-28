SAVING the day has been a habit for Johnny Sexton during his rugby career - and the boots from one of his most famous kicks went up for auction to help a sick schoolgirl get treatment.

Johnny Sexton's boots from iconic drop goal net over €25,000 to help schoolgirl get treatment for illness

The Ireland star’s boots - from winning he kicked the famous drop kick winner in France last year - went under the hammer in Laois earlier today and sold for a phenomenal €15,500 - with an additional €10,000 being raised.

Anna Browne (8) from Mallow, Co. Cork has been suffering with Cerebral Palsy and needs specialised treatment for the illness.

The young girl was only diagnosed with diplegia cerebral palsy last year.

The condition severely inhibits movement in her lower limbs.

Anna has to wear support splints for 10 hours each day and is put into night-time casts.

The young girl has to use crutches and takes a wheelchair for long distance journeys.

Phillip Sheppard of Sheppard’s Irish Auction House said they had received interest from across the world.

Speaking to the Herald, Anna’s mum, Evelyn said that the entire campaign has raised €25,000 after a mystery doner offered €10,000 but did not take the boots in the end.

"It’s unreal," Evelyn said.

Irish Independent columnist, Billy Keane had got Sexton to auction the boots after he had done a piece with Anna back in April.

And within less than a week, he told Evelyn there was an offer of €10,000 on the table.

"She wanted to give the €10,000, stay anonymous but still allow them to go for auction. If the boots were offered for more than €10,000 then we could keep her €10,000 and take whatever and if it didn’t she could keep the boots - so we got that woman’s €10,000 back in May."

Following an operation in the USA, Anna must undergo intense physiotherapy in her recovery - with Evelyn saying this money has helped hugely.

