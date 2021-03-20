Johnny Sexton: 'We set a standard today and we need to keep getting better'

Johnny Sexton insists Ireland set a standard for themselves in their stunning victory over England, which had all the hallmarks of this team at their best in 2018.

The Ireland captain was instrumental in steering his side to a convincing 32-18 win that has breathed like into the Andy Farrell era.

Both Sexton and Farrell have been steadfast in their view that this team is heading in the right direction, and although there hadn't been much evidence of those improvements before England arrived in Dublin today, Ireland delivered on their word.

As much as Sexton basked in the glory of a memorable win, he was quick to make it clear that Ireland still have plenty of work to do along this journey.

From their point of view, the most disappointing thing is that they won't have an immediate chance to build on this sensational display, as a cloud of uncertainty hangs over the planned summer tour.

As it is, however, Ireland certainly saved their best for last in this season's Six Nations campaign, which ended on a stunning note.

“It was brilliant,” Sexton said.

“It was the performance, apart from the first five or ten minutes, that we wanted to produce against one of the real top sides.

“We feel that England with their results they have had over the last number of years would be up there with the best sides in the world and we wanted to put in a performance that us...

“We worked hard over the last eight weeks and we felt that we weren't too far away. We said these things and I don't think you guys (media) listened to us.

“We felt we weren't too far away and I think it all came together today in parts. There's still lots we can get better at. We need to keep getting better, that's the key now.”

Ireland will take a huge amount of confidence from this rout of England, as many players in green, including Tadhg Beirne, Tadhg Furlong, Robbie Henshaw and Iain Henderson surely booked their place in this summer's Lions squad.

Sexton also reminded Warren Gatland of his class, as the talismanic out-half called on his team-mates to kick on over the coming months.

“When things weren't clicking for a couple of games, it wasn't one person's fault it was a collective thing and we saw some good stuff today and some stuff we have to get better at,” Sexton continued.

“We set a standard in some things today and we need to keep getting better for next November or a summer tour, it's hard to know what's next and then into next year's Six Nations. We have to keep getting better and now we have to strive for consistency.”

Ireland also ensured they gave CJ Stander a fitting send-off before he returns home to South Africa this summer and retires from rugby.

Sexton admitted that it had been an emotional week, but he was glad to see his side channel it in the right manner.

“The fact that we wanted to do ourselves justice for the work that we had put in,” the 35-year old added.

“That was a huge motivator. We've got coaches that motivate us incredibly well every week. Obviously CJ's last game was a big one.

“The big driver for me was getting the win that we felt we deserved, the performance that we felt we deserved.

“I was sick of coming in here and talking to you guys (media) every week and defending ourselves and saying we're not that far away, we just need to do this slightly better.

“I think you guys thought I was, I dunno, but I don't think you believed me anyway. I thought we got the performance we deserved.”

