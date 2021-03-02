Johnny Sexton signs one-year contract extension with IRFU

Leinster and Ireland captain Johnny Sexton has signed a new one-year contract extension, which runs until the end of the 2021/2022 season.

The 35-year-old remains a vital part of Ireland's plans and he served up a timely reminder of his enduring class in last weekend's win over Italy, as he masterfully pulled the strings and kicked eight from eight.

Although Sexton may have pushed for more than the one-year renewal, the veteran out-half will be mindful that if he is still as important to Ireland next year as he is now, then the IRFU are likely to offer him another new deal.

Sexton has previously spoken about his desire to play on until the 2023 World Cup and while he has taken a much more measured approach in recent weeks, deep down, he will still believe that he can make it to a fourth World Cup.

The 2018 world player of the year also has his sights set on a third Lions tour, while he is set to win 100 Ireland caps in the coming months, having played his 97th game for his country in Rome last Saturday.

“I am really enjoying my rugby and I want to keep learning and adding value to both the Ireland and Leinster environments,” he said.

“I am enjoying the challenge of captaincy and the added responsibility that it brings. My appetite for success is the same as it ever was and the ambitions of both the Ireland and Leinster squads match my own.”

IRFU performance director David Nucifora added: “Johnny continues to show he has the quality and appetite to compete at the highest levels. He is playing an important leadership role with the Ireland squad and his insight and experience continues to be of great value to the group.”

Online Editors