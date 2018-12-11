Johnny Sexton signs new deal with the IRFU that will keep him at Leinster until the summer of 2021

Leinster fly-half Johnny Sexton has signed a contract extension with the Irish Rugby Football Union until the end of the 2020/21 season.

The IRFU announced on Tuesday that Sexton, the 2018 World Rugby player of the year, will stay on rather than seek a more lucrative move to France.

Sexton said on irishrugby.ie: "It is an exciting time for Irish rugby. I am looking forward to hopefully being a part of that over the next few years."

The 33-year-old made his Leinster debut in 2006 and his Ireland debut in November 2009.

He has since won 78 caps, scoring 738 points, and has twice toured with the British and Irish Lions.

Sexton had a two-year spell with Racing Metro in Paris from 2013-15 before returning to Leinster, where he is now expected to finish his career.

His existing contract was due to expire after next year's World Cup. Ireland will be one of the tournament favourites after beating New Zealand in Dublin last month.

