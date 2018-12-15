Johnny Sexton named RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year after sensational 2018

Ireland rugby star Johnny Sexton has been named the RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year for 2018.

Sexton has enjoyed a brilliant 12 months, winning a Six Nations Grand Slam with Ireland, a PRO 14/Champions Cup double with Leinster while also taking home the World Rugby Player of the Year prize.

On top of that, Sexton was a key part of Ireland's summer test series win in Australia, and had a great game as Joe Schmidt's side beat the All Blacks on home soil for the first time ever last month.

Johnny Sexton is the fourth rugby player to win the RTÉ award, after Brian O'Driscoll (2009), Ronan O'Gara (2004) and Ralph Keyes (1991).

Irish gymnast Rhys McClenaghan took home the RTÉ Young Sportsperson of the Year award after winning European gold in the pommel horse in Glasgow earlier this year.

