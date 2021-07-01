Joey Carbery to start first international game in nearly two years as Andy Farrell names Ireland team to face Japan

Joey Carbery will start his first international game in almost two years on Saturday, when Ireland take on Japan at the Aviva Stadium.

The Munster out-half's last start came against Italy in 2019 when he suffered a bad ankle injury just before the World Cup.

Carbery has endured a tough spell over the last couple of years, but now back to full fitness, Andy Farrell has handed him the No 10 jersey.

James Ryan has been passed fit to captain the side following his recent injury issue.

The Ireland skipper is partnered by Ultan Dillane in the second-row, with Dave Kilcoyne, Ronan Kelleher and Finlay Bealham packing down in the front-row.

There is also a welcome return to the Ireland team for Caelan Doris, who missed much of last season with a head injury.

Doris is named at No 8 in a back-row alongside Peter O'Mahony and Josh van der Flier.

Jamison Gibson-Park will partner Carbery at half-back, while Stuart McCloskey and Chris Farrell make up a powerful midfield.

Hugo Keenan remains in situ at full-back, with Jordan Larmour and Jacob Stockdale on either wing.

Munster's Gavin Coombes is set to make his international debut from the bench, while the replacements also include Rob Herring, Ed Byrne, John Ryan, Ryan Baird, Craig Casey, Billy Burns and Shane Daly.

Ireland team to play Japan – 3rd July 2021, Aviva Stadium

15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 11 caps

14. Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 29 caps

13. Chris Farrell (Munster/Young Munster) 14 caps

12. Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 4 caps

11. Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 34 caps

10. Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 22 caps

9. Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 9 caps

1. Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 43 caps

2. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 11 caps

3. Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 14 caps

4. Ultan Dillane (Connacht/Corinthians) 18 caps

5. James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 35 caps captain

6. Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 75 caps

7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 31 caps

8. Caelan Doris (Leinster/UCD) 7 caps

Replacements

16. Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 21 caps

17. Ed Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 4 caps

18. John Ryan (Munster/Cork Constitution) 23 caps

19. Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 3 caps

20. Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster) uncapped

21. Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 1 cap

22. Billy Burns (Ulster) 6 caps

23. Shane Daly (Munster/Cork Constitution) 1 cap