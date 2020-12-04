A deadly pest has infiltrated rugby fields across the world. Don’t be fooled by its innocuous appearance or a nominal suggestion of greater things to come, this creature is determined to drain the attacking ambition, life and excitement out of professional rugby.

The caterpillar needs to be exterminated before any further damage is done.

There are many areas of the game that need attention but chief among them must surely be the practice of players joining the back of a ruck, forming something akin to a conga line, to give a box-kicking scrum-half maximum protection from a charge-down attempt.

This tactic doesn’t just reduce risk and use up valuable ball-in-play time – which is dipping at an alarming rate – it also gives the team without the ball the opportunity to set up their defensive structures and back-field coverage exactly how they’d like.

The caterpillar is a blight on the game. It’s stifling attacks, minimising opportunities for broken-field running and slowing everything down.

Harlequins prop Joe Marler captured the feeling of many rugby fans when faced with a lengthy, 10-second ruck in May of last year, roaring at Exeter scrum-half Nic White: “You’re f***ing boring me, hurry up.”

A strong kicking game is a key component of any successful team’s arsenal, but the aerial ping-pong we are being subjected to of late has gone too far. It’s the nature of the kicks, not the amount of them, that is the primary problem.

Last weekend, in a game that – thankfully – may have bypassed many on these shores, an experimental France side dispatched Italy 36-5. Most would have seen the result and thought all seemed par for the course.

Beyond the baseline figures were some particularly concerning statistics: 46 kicks for France and 41 for Italy.

Purists

When you combine those numbers across the 38 minutes of ball-in-play time, it works out at boot being put to ball 2.3 times every 60 seconds. It’s staggering when you think about it.

Eddie Jones suggested this week that it’s been a game for the purists of late, but even those who prefer substance over style are getting frustrated by the defensive dominance, the lack of adventure and the relentless stoppages.

Expand Close England head coach Eddie Jones. Photo: PA PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp England head coach Eddie Jones. Photo: PA

The ball was in play for 33 minutes and seven seconds during England’s 24-13 Parc y Scarlets win against Wales last weekend. Maybe it’s just as well there were no fans there, because there isn’t a purist in the world who wouldn’t feel short-changed after that.

The 2,000 ticket holders for Sunday’s Twickenham final may be excited to see a live game in a great sporting arena, but on current evidence they’d be forgiven for not reaching Charlie and the Chocolate Factory levels of hysteria.

In March 2015, then All Black coach Steve Hansen warned that rugby would become boring if attacks weren’t given more room to breathe.

“I don’t think the game’s boring yet, but it could go that way,” Hansen said. “I think we’re victims of our own demise, we’ve got better and better at coaching defensively and because of that we’ll have to get better at attack. But, at the moment, it seems to be a defensive game rather than an attacking game.

“What does the game need? It needs clarity of its rules and you need time and space to be able to play it. It’s a very, very difficult game to referee at the moment.”

This brings us back to the crux of the problem. Referees are as frustrated by the pedestrian tactics around the ruck as the rest of us – Nigel Owens has spoken about this before – but, as it stands, their hands are tied when it comes to the caterpillar.

Maybe it’s time for a new directive, insisting players entering a ruck must go past the ball, or instructing referees to call ‘use it’ after possession has been secured at a ruck and there is nothing doing.

The policing of the offside line needs to be addressed too. Modern defences are well-drilled but most get away with multiple offside infractions throughout a game.

Read More

Shifting them back a bit further behind the hindmost foot is the most obvious way to create some much-needed space to attack.

Referees have an almost impossible job. For each collision, how is one person meant to watch for the tackle height, whether the tackler rolls away, if the player in possession releases the ball, the entry points and behaviour of those coming in, and the legality of a jackaller – all while apparently keeping an eye on the offside line?

World Rugby’s brains trust, now led by Joe Schmidt, needs to consider how to resolve a problem that is starting to fester and deeply impact the quality of what should be the sport’s showpiece matches.

They need to involve players and coaches and hear their grievances and proposed solutions.

We’ve talked before about assistant referees having more responsibility. Maybe, like soccer, it’s time to give them the offside portfolio and reduce the mental strain on the man or woman in the middle.

It may seem ludicrous to suggest such tinkering with the officiating of a sport given the can of worms VAR has opened across the pond, but this is not a knee-jerk reaction to a natural cycle of the game, as Jones has been intimating. Hansen saw this coming five years ago.

This won’t resolve itself. The time to act is now.