Joe Schmidt's first task in new role must be to eradicate 'caterpillar' tactics

Alan Quinlan

Expert View

Joe Schmidt has taken on a new role with World Rugby. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Joe Schmidt has taken on a new role with World Rugby. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

A deadly pest has infiltrated rugby fields across the world. Don’t be fooled by its innocuous appearance or a nominal suggestion of greater things to come, this creature is determined to drain the attacking ambition, life and excitement out of professional rugby.

The caterpillar needs to be exterminated before any further damage is done.

There are many areas of the game that need attention but chief among them must surely be the practice of players joining the back of a ruck, forming something akin to a conga line, to give a box-kicking scrum-half maximum protection from a charge-down attempt.

