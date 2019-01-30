Joe Schmidt is set to pull a major surprise with his Ireland team to face England in the opening game of his side's Six Nations defence by starting Robbie Henshaw at full-back.

Joe Schmidt is set to pull a major surprise with his Ireland team to face England in the opening game of his side's Six Nations defence by starting Robbie Henshaw at full-back.

Joe Schmidt set to spring major surprise with Robbie Henshaw in line for fullback role against England

The move means the Grand Slam winning coach will field Bundee Aki, Garry Ringrose and Henshaw at the same time, with concerns over Rob Kearney's match fitness forcing Schmidt's hand.

Kearney has only played three times since the win over New Zealand in November and struggled for form while playing for Leinster against Scarlets last Friday night.

The decision to leave Ireland's most decorated player in Dublin to prepare for that match last week opened the door for 25-year-old Henshaw to run in the No 15 position during Ireland's pre-tournament training camp in Portugal.

The Athlone native last played at full-back at this level on his debut against the United States in 2013 and, while he turned out there at times for Connacht, he has almost exclusively been played at centre for Leinster.

He has spoken in the past about his preference for the back-field position.

After Simon Zebo left for France, Schmidt wanted to look at him in the full-back position off the bench against Fiji in November 2017 but a close game forced him to bring Henshaw on at centre.

Similarly, there has been speculation that he may have deputised for Kearney during November but a hamstring injury ruled him out for three months and put paid to any plans.

"I think he knows that I have played plenty of rugby there. It's where he can get the best out of me is where he will play me. That's the centre and that's where I enjoy at the moment," Henshaw said in November.

"I think the last time I played there was two or three years ago against Munster at the Aviva. I went back to 15 just for like 10 minutes. It was nice, it was a bit different.

"Open land with plenty of space. It's always nice to have that. I suppose it took me back to the early days of my career. It was enjoyable.

"More freedom, more eyes I think. More pressure under the high ball. If you get the ball in space, you have options to kick, run or pass. You have more time on the ball, which is nice for you to make your decision.

"Things have gone well for me in the centre, I have enjoyed it in the centre.

"But I think for me, to be able to put my hand up and show that I can cover more than one position is probably another string to my bow.

"Maybe one day I might get a shot back there. I suppose if the opportunity came, I wouldn't mind going back but I'll stay focused on the centre for now."

Schmidt names his team at lunch-time on Thursday.

Unless there are unknown injuries, the vast majority of the selection looks clear-cut at this stage, with the decision on whether to pick Seán O'Brien or Josh van der Flier the remaining big call.

Johnny Sexton and Conor Murray are expected to be reunited at half-back, with Aki and Ringrose in midfield and Keith Earls and Jacob Stockdale joining Henshaw in the back three.

Up front, Rory Best is set to be joined by Cian Healy and Tadhg Furlong in the front-row, Devin Toner and James Ryan will start in the second-row and Peter O'Mahony and CJ Stander are expected to line up the back-row alongside O'Brien or van der Flier.

England also name their team on Thursday, with Manu Tuilagi set to start in Ben Te'o's absence.

Speaking on The Left Wing, Independent.ie's rugby podcast in association with Aldi, Luke Fitzgerald backed Robbie Henshaw to thrive at fullback.

"I know for a fact that is Robbie's preferred position," Fitzgerald said.

"I know he would love an opportunity there. He is very well suited to the position. He has all the attriubutes to be a great fullback. He is very brave, he is an outstanding tackler, he is brilliant in the air and a very strong runner."

Subscribe to The Left Wing, Independent.ie's Rugby podcast in association with Aldi, with Luke Fitzgerald and Will Slattery for the best discussion and analysis each week. From in depth interviews with some of Irish rugby's biggest stars to unmatched insights into the provinces and the national team, The Left Wing has all your rugby needs covered.

Listen and subscribe to The Left Wing on iTunes and Soundcloud

Online Editors