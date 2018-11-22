Garry Ringrose is the sole survivor of the Ireland team to beat the All Blacks in the starting XV for Saturday’s final November international against the United States at a sold out Aviva Stadium.

Joe Schmidt rings the changes as Ireland bid for a clean sweep in the November internationals against the USA

Joe Schmidt’s selection means he’ll have used 41 of the 42 players named in the squad at the start of the month over the course of the four-game window, with injured centre Robbie Henshaw missing out.

Munster’s Sam Arnold is in line for his debut off the bench, while Joey Carbery is named at out-half where he’ll be partnered by John Cooney.

Iain Henderson comes into the second-row having come off the bench last weekend, as was Jordi Murphy who starts at openside.

Tadhg Beirne, Andrew Conway and Niall Scannell return from the team that faced Italy in Chicago, while Rhys Ruddock leads the team again.

There is experience on the bench in the form of Cian Healy, while Josh van der Flier is another who is asked to go again after the win over New Zealand.

Ulster's Will Addison gets his second start having been pitched in at the 11th hour for the win over Argentina, with Andew Conway and Darren Sweetnam on the wings.

Ringrose is partnered by Stuart McCloskey who returns to the team for the first time in a year.

Ireland team to face the United States: (15-9) Will Addison; Andrew Conway, Garry Ringrose, Stuart McCloskey, Darren Sweetnam; Joey Carbery, John Cooney; (1-8) Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, Finlay Bealham; Tadhg Beirne, Iain Henderson, Rhys Ruddock (capt), Jordi Murphy, Jack Conan.

Reps: (16-23) Rob Herring, Cian Healy, John Ryan, Quinn Roux, Josh van der Flier, Luke McGrath, Ross Byrne, Sam Arnold

Online Editors