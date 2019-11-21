Joe Schmidt on how Christy Moore inspired Ireland's Grand Slam win after Rory Best considered quitting

Not only did the Kildare musician perform for the players at their Carton House base in the week of their final match against England at Twickenham on St Patrick's Day, the former Ireland coach revealed that he used the lyrics to one of his most famous songs, 'Ordinary Man' to inspire the players to victory.

Written by Peter Hames, the song outlines the plight of a family man laid off by his company during the 1980s, but Schmidt pounced on its themes to give his stars a message before the game.

"Christy Moore is a legend!" Schmidt wrote. "He's incredibly popular with the players and they'd requested that he make a brief appearance at camp during the Six Nations if he was available.

"Christy chose to come in during the England week and it dovetailed perfectly with what became the theme of the week. I know that some teams use themes to help them stay focused and collective, but this week's theme wasn't planned; it gathered momentum organically on the back of the community contributions the players had made a week or two earlier.

"Each of them was, in the words of one of Christy's songs, an 'ordinary man'. But when teaming up to play on match days, they were extraordinary.

"By the end of the week I was challenging these ordinary men to be the extraordinary team that they were and to deliver the 'exceptional deeds' they were capable of."

Schmidt and his backroom team doubled down on their message on the way to the match.

"Prior to leaving for the captain's run we played a video," he wrote. "(Analyst) Vinny Hammond and I had worked feverishly to put it together, and Vinny's brilliant at synching images to soundtracks.

"To the five minutes and twenty-two seconds of 'Ordinary Man', we combined images from training and the arrival at the grounds, running out on to the pitch and warm-ups, followed by the best of our slow-motion match moments from the Championship thus far.

"We wanted the players to feel the special bond that comes from wanting something so much and working so hard to achieve it.

"The images and song ended together on a freeze frame of a full squad huddle and the words: 'Ordinary men Extraordinary team Exceptional deeds'".

Ireland went out and beat England comprehensively to claim their first Grand Slam under Schmidt, who had broken with his normal routine to outline the clean sweep as a target for the team at the team's pre-Christmas gathering.

"Wow, it felt special," he wrote of the win. "Really special for all sorts of reasons.

"Partly because we'd been so close to falling at the first hurdle and partly because we'd pinned our hopes on exactly this outcome from the very start of the Championship and we'd managed to produce such an emphatic first-half performance, in Twickenham, on St Patrick's Day."

That joy followed a fraught opening to the 2018 campaign and in his diary of the 2018 campaign, Schmidt outlined his shock at the media coverage of the trial of Ulster players Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding who were later found not guilty of rape.

He said he had no prior knowledge of captain Rory Best and second-row Iain Henderson's decision to attend the trial on their day off in the week of the opening match against France and confirmed that the skipper considered stepping down and retiring in the face of the criticism he received.

"The pressure of a test against France in Paris has been heightened by the trial of Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding, which started this week in Belfast," Schmidt wrote on February 2 last year.

"Most of the players in the squad have played or trained with one or both of them.

"Rory Best and Iain Henderson attended the trial on Wednesday, which is the players' down day.

"None of the management were aware that the two players were going to attend, and the outrage that followed was difficult for everyone in the group.

"Social media whopped themselves into a frenzy and there was a lot of coverage in the mainstream media.

"A number of people claimed it was inappropriate for the Irish captain to be released from national camp to attend the trial, but anyone who knows our weekly structure would have been aware that players return home on Tuesday afternoons for a break before reassembling on Wednesday evening.

"We refused to comment on anything to do with the trial and we didn't realise how hostile some of the commentary had been until today.

"It was uncomfortable for all of us, but it particularly magnified the stress Rory was already under, and he considered relinquishing the captaincy. He even thought about walking away from the game completely such was the fallout for his family and those around him."

That pressure was eased by Johnny Sexton's drop-goal in the final stages of the win over France.

"The drop-goal was a special sporting moment, with the build up and final execution the focus of much attention in the days that followed the match," Schmidt wrote.

