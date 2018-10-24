Joe Schmidt names three uncapped players in Ireland squad for November internationals

Ulster utility back Will Addison and Munster’s Sam Arnold mare the only new faces in Joe Schmidt’s 42-man squad for the November internationals.

26-year-old Addison’s inclusion is no surprise given his early season form since making the move from Sale last summer, while Arnold gets the nod ahead of team-mate Rory Scannell having been involved in Ireland training last year.

Addison was invited to train with Ireland during the summer tour of Australia and could be in line to make his debut against Italy in the opening game of the window in Chicago next weekend.

There is a recall for Ulster inside centre Stuart McCloskey and Munster's Darren Sweetnam, while Rob Herring is one of four hookers named even though he has been out with injury in recent weeks.

Rory Best returns to captain the side having missed the Australia series win, with Peter O'Mahony and Johnny Sexton named as vice captains.

Elsewhere, Schmidt’s selection is along expected lines with Ross Byrne the only other uncapped player in the squad. The Leinster out-half toured Australia with the squad last summer and was as an unused replacement for the decider.

Conor Murray misses out with his neck injury, meaning Kieran Marmion, John Cooney and Luke McGrath will battle it out for the No 9 shirt.

Schmidt is likely to rotate the squad heavily through the four matches and the large panel reflects that.

“As always there have been a number of close calls in selection, meaning that some very good players have missed out in this particular window,” the coach said in an IRFU press release.

“The upcoming Guinness Series offers an exciting opportunity for the squad but will also be very challenging. We are certainly looking forward to getting back to a packed Aviva Stadium with the fantastic support that we get there."

Ireland squad for the November internationals:

Backs:

Rob Kearney (Leinster), Will Addison (Ulster), Andrew Conway (Munster), Darren Sweetnam (Munster), Keith Earls (Munster), Jordan Larmour (Leinster), Jacob Stockdale (Ulster), Robbie Henshaw (Leinster), Garry Ringrose (Leinster), Bundee Aki (Connacht), Sammy Arnold (Munster), Stuart McCloskey (Ulster), Johnny Sexton (Leinster), Ross Byrne (Leinster), Joey Carbery (Munster), Kieran Marmion (Connacht), John Cooney (Ulster), Luke McGrath (Leinster)

Forwards:

Cian Healy (Leinster), Jack McGrath (Leinster), Dave Kilcoyne (Munster), Niall Scannell (Munster), Rory Best (capt, Ulster), Seán Cronin (Leinster), Rob Herring (Ulster),Tadhg Furlong (Leinster), Andrew Porter (Leinster), John Ryan (Munster), Finlay Bealham (Connacht), James Ryan (Leinster), Iain Henderson (Ulster), Devin Toner (Leinster), Quinn Roux (Connacht), Tadhg Beirne (Munster), Peter O’Mahony (Munster), Rhys Ruddock (Leinster), Sean O’Brien (Leinster), Dan Leavy (Leinster), Jack Conan (Leinster), CJ Stander (Munster), Josh van der Flier (Leinster), Jordi Murphy (Ulster).

Online Editors