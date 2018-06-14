Sport International Rugby

Thursday 14 June 2018

World Cup 2018

Fixtures & Results

Russia RUS 5

Saudi Arabia SAU 0

Full Time

Egypt EGY

Uruguay URY

Morocco MAR

Iran IRN

Portugal POR

Spain ESP

France FRA

Australia AUS

Argentina ARG

Iceland ISL

Peru PER

Denmark DNK

Croatia CRO

Nigeria NGA

Costa Rica CRI

Serbia SRB

Germany GER

Mexico MEX

Brazil BRA

Switzerland SUI

Sweden SWE

South Korea KOR

Belgium BEL

Panama PAN

Tunisia TUN

England ENG

Colombia COL

Japan JPN

Poland POL

Senegal SEN

Russia RUS

Egypt EGY

Portugal POR

Morocco MAR

Uruguay URY

Saudi Arabia SAU

Iran IRN

Spain ESP

Denmark DNK

Australia AUS

France FRA

Peru PER

Argentina ARG

Croatia CRO

Brazil BRA

Costa Rica CRI

Nigeria NGA

Iceland ISL

Serbia SRB

Switzerland SUI

Belgium BEL

Tunisia TUN

South Korea KOR

Mexico MEX

Germany GER

Sweden SWE

England ENG

Panama PAN

Japan JPN

Senegal SEN

Poland POL

Colombia COL

Saudi Arabia SAU

Egypt EGY

Uruguay URY

Russia RUS

Spain ESP

Morocco MAR

Iran IRN

Portugal POR

Denmark DNK

France FRA

Australia AUS

Peru PER

Iceland ISL

Croatia CRO

Nigeria NGA

Argentina ARG

Mexico MEX

Sweden SWE

South Korea KOR

Germany GER

Switzerland SUI

Costa Rica CRI

Serbia SRB

Brazil BRA

Senegal SEN

Colombia COL

Japan JPN

Poland POL

Panama PAN

Tunisia TUN

England ENG

Belgium BEL

'Joe Schmidt leaves in 2019 and maybe you might see Ronan O'Gara coming back' - Alan Quinlan tips O'Gara for future Irish coaching role

10 June 2017; Ireland coach Ronan O'Gara ahead of the international match between Ireland and USA at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey, USA. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
10 June 2017; Ireland coach Ronan O'Gara ahead of the international match between Ireland and USA at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey, USA. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Sam Roberts

Alan Quinlan says Ronan O'Gara could form part of the next Ireland coaching ticket, after the former Munster fly-half penned a one-year deal to remain assistant coach of New Zealand side the Crusaders.

The Ireland great has been part of a stellar defence of the Crusaders' Super Rugby crown, and the men in red and black are unbeaten in their last 10 games.

O'Gara traveled to Brisbane to take in Ireland’s opening Test defeat last weekend, but a return to Europe is not on his radar right now.

However, former Munster teammate Quinlan said O'Gara has impressed in New Zealand, and suggested a role with the national team may await on his return to Ireland.

"I just kept thinking, Joe Schmidt leaves in 2019 and maybe you might see Ronan O'Gara coming back and being involved with Ireland," Quinlan told Off The Ball.

"Joe likes him and keeps in touch with him. He brought him to America, he could be involved after that with Ireland anyway, I don't know.

"The news coming out of there is they love him, he's moved in straight away since he's been there. The players have really taken to him.

"I just think do another season there, if they win the Super Rugby title it'll be massive for him and if he comes back to Europe I think he'll be in high demand.

"We need to get him back to Ireland though soon, just another year there and get him back in the Irish system because I think he's too good at this stage to have him away too long."

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport