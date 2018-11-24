Joe Schmidt has dropped the broadest possible hint that he will leave Ireland after next year's World Cup after watching his side beating the United States at the Aviva Stadium.

Joe Schmidt drops broad hint that he will decide to leave after next year's World Cup

The head coach is due to meet his family on Sunday morning to ratify the decision, before he will inform the IRFU of his intentions.

He said the union were already in the loop about his current thoughts, but have left some room for him to change his mind and stay if he so wishes.

"We're not any clearer, (I'm) just incredibly lucky to have the IRFU with the patience they have. I committed to a certain timeframe with them and I've stuck to that," Schmidt said.

"I've given them an indication and I just need to talk to people tomorrow and early next week, it will be made public.

"It might be frustrating for you guys (in the media) but it's really wrecking my head. I want it to be one or the other really."

Asked if the IRFU were aware of his intentions, Schmidt said: "A little bit, yeah.

"And they've said, 'Don't be rash, if you change your mind, we'd love to continue that conversation, or if you change your mind we don't need to have a conversation, or if we just continue as we are, that's great.'

"They've set out five different scenarios just in case we can sort something out without too much drama."

Schmidt has claimed three Six Nations titles wins since taking over in 2013 and has just presided over a historically successful calendar year.

Ireland scored eight tries in their 57-14 win to extend their winning home run to 12 runs.

Online Editors