JEREMY LOUGHMAN will make his Ireland debut against Fiji on Saturday, with his Munster colleague Jack Crowley and Connacht’s Cian Prendergast set to join him off the bench.

Athy native Loughman started both games against the New Zealand Maori last summer and Friday’s defeat to All Blacks ‘A’ and gets his chance to stake a place for a spot in the match-day 23 against Australia on the back of a good start to the season.

His inclusion is one of eight changes Andy Farrell has made to the team that beat South Africa last weekend, as one of the survivors – Tadhg Furlong – captains the side.

After making his own debut off the bench last weekend, Jimmy O’Brien starts at full-back with Robert Baloucoune and Mack Hansen remaining on the wings.

In midfield, Robbie Henshaw and Stuart McCloskey are fit to start. Henshaw withdrew from the Springboks’ game with a hamstring injury which propelled the Ulsterman to the starting XV, but he came off with a wrist issue.

Joey Carbery starts at out-half alongside Jamison Gibson-Park, with Craig Casey and Crowley covering the half-back positions.

Up front, Loughman is joined by Rob Herring and skipper Furlong in the front-row, with Kieran Treadwell joining Tadhg Beirne in the second-row.

Interestingly, Farrell has opted not to pick a lock in reserve, with Prendergast and Max Deegan in the Nos 19 and 20 shirts.

Both are primarily back-rows and they’ll cover Caelan Doris, Nick Timoney and Jack Conan who start.

Dan Sheehan, Cian Healy and Tom O’Toole are in reserve as forward cover, while Garry Ringrose covers the outside backs.

Ireland v Fiji, Saturday November 12, 1pm – Follow our live blog on Independent.ie.

Ireland: Jimmy O’Brien; Robert Baloucoune, Robbie Henshaw, Stuart McCloskey, Mack Hansen; Joey Carbery, Jamison Gibson-Park; Jeremy Loughman, Rob Herring, Tadhg Furlong (capt); Kieran Treadwell, Tadhg Beirne; Caelan Doris, Nick Timoney, Jack Conan.

Replacements: Dan Sheehan, Cian Healy, Tom O’Toole, Cian Prendergast, Max Deegan, Craig Casey, Jack Crowley, Garry Ringrose.