Jamie Heaslip apologises for 'unintentional error of detail' after confirming that he did not fail drug test

In the book, All In, the former Ireland and Leinster star said that he received a letter from the Irish Sports Council - now Sport Ireland - on his return from holiday in the summer of 2006 informing him that he "had failed a drugs test after my last game before the holiday, at the Churchill Cup in San Francisco when I was playing for Ireland A".

He adds: "Upon confirmation of receipt of this notification my second, or B, sample would be opened and examined, and a decision would be made as to whether further measures would be taken against me."

He then learns that he had elevated levels of testosterone in his system and sets about attempting to discover the cause. He says in the book that eventually it "was agreed that I did have higher testosterone levels than is normal for most people".

He adds: "I got a formal letter from the Irish Sports Council to confirm that they had not detected any prohibited substances in my samples. The whole process went on for weeks, but it was rectified pretty quickly, to my great relief. I didn't mention the episode to anyone until years later."

However, a statement released on behalf of Heaslip, by his publishers Gill to the Sunday Independent, confirms that he was mistaken. This followed attempts by this newspaper in recent weeks to get clarification from Heaslip and Sport Ireland about his version of events.

The Sunday Independent had established that USADA [United States Anti-Doping Agency] - who had jurisdiction for the tournament - did not test players at the Churchill Cup in 2006 and also that only one Irish athlete failed a test that year for high testosterone levels - Gareth Turnbull, who was later exonerated.

Heaslip - who was capped 95 times for Ireland - says in his book that having tested positive he was ultimately cleared because previous samples he had given were re-tested.

But two weeks ago, Dr Una May of Sport Ireland said Heaslip's recollection "may be confused".

Heaslip has now confirmed that he was actually tested by Sport Ireland in April 2006. He did not fail that test. He says he "mistakenly referred to being the subject of a doping control test at the Churchill Cup".

However, he was contacted in July of that year by the sports council to say that the results of the April test "required further investigation". He was informed that he was free to continue playing while the investigation was ongoing and he was tested again in July and September, 2006.

"The Irish Sports Council subsequently confirmed via letter in November 2006, that this further investigation by the Irish Sports Council resulted in an opinion from the WADA accredited laboratory that the data did not indicate the administration of testosterone by me and stated 'the Irish Sports Council is not alleging that an anti-doping rule violation has been committed by you'. This confirmed that I did not have a case to answer.

"I apologise for the unintentional error of detail in the book, on the timing and location of the tests and the date of my return from holiday back in 2006, and am happy to clarify the matter."

