James Ryan to see concussion specialist as part of World Rugby protocols

Leinster have revealed that James Ryan will see an independent concussion specialist as part of his return to action following his latest head injury.

Ryan has suffered a series of head knocks and although he is said to be making a good recovery, he will adhere to World Rugby's protocols in visiting a specialist.

The 25-year-old was forced off during the first-half of Ireland's recent win over Argentina, and now having completed the graduated return-to-play protocols, Ryan will look to increase his training load this week.

The lock is set to miss Leinster's inter-pro derby against Connacht at the RDS on Friday, as his side look to bounce back from last weekend's defeat to Ulster.

Jamison Gibson-Park (thigh): will be further assessed, Max Deegan picked up an injury to his mouth during the Ulster loss, while Dan Leavy is following the graduated return-to-play protocols.

There is no further update on Jack Conan (quad), Johnny Sexton (knee & ankle), Conor O’Brien (hamstring), Dave Kearney (back), Michael Milne (calf), Rory O’Loughlin (shoulder).

