James Ryan one of three players handed Six Nations debut as Joe Schmidt picks strong team to face France

Independent.ie

James Ryan, Bundee Aki and Jacob Stockdale will make their Six Nations debuts for Ireland against France at Stade de France on Saturday.

https://www.independent.ie/sport/rugby/international-rugby/james-ryan-one-of-three-players-handed-six-nations-debut-as-joe-schmidt-picks-strong-team-to-face-france-36556387.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article36556553.ece/396bf/AUTOCROP/h342/Team.jpg