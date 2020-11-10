James Lowe to make Ireland debut as Andy Farrell rings changes for Wales test

James Lowe has made Andy Farrell's starting line-up for Friday's Autumn Nations Cup clash with Wales. Photo: Sportsfile

James Lowe will make his Ireland debut against Wales on Friday.

The New Zealander, who qualified for his adopted country last week after spending three years with Leinster, goes straight into Andy Farrell's team for the Autumn Nations Cup opener.

Ulster out-half Billy Burns is also in line for his first cap having been named on the bench. The former Gloucester player, whose brother Freddie played for England, qualifies to play for Ireland through his Cork-born grandfather.

Farrell has named a much-changed team from the side that lost to France, with Hugo Keenan shifting to the right wing to accommodate Lowe.

Chris Farrell replaces Bundee Aki, with Robbie Henshaw shifting to inside centre while Jamison Gibson-Park takes Conor Murray's slot at scrum-half partnering Johnny Sexton.

Up front, Ronan Kelleher replaces Rob Herring who, like Aki, CJ Stander and Tadhg Beirne, drops out of the 23, while Iain Henderson partners James Ryan in the second-row.

A new-look back-row sees Peter O'Mahony and Josh van der Flier included on the flank, with Caelan Doris shifting to No 8.

On the bench, front-row replacements Ed Byrne, Dave Heffernan and Finlay Bealham retain their spots, while Quinn Roux and Will Connors cover the back five positions.

Murray is on the bench alongside Burns, while Keith Earls returns from his lay-off in the No 23 shirt.

Ireland team to face Wales: J Stockdale; H Keenan, C Farrell, R Henshaw, J Lowe; J Sexton (capt), J GIbson-Park; C Healy, R Kelleher, A Porter; I Henderson, J Ryan; P O'Mahony, J van der Flier, C Doris. Reps: D Heffernan, E Byrne, F Bealham, Q Roux, W Connors, C Murray, B Burns, K Earls.

