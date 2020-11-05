James Lowe in line for Ireland debut against Wales as Andy Farrell names Autumn Nations Cup squad

Leinster winger James Lowe looks set to make his Ireland debut against Wales tomorrow week after he formally became part of Andy Farrell's squad today.
he head coach has largely stuck with the same panel that contested the final two Six Nations games against Italy and France, with fit-again Keith Earls back in the mix and Iain Henderson restored after his ban.
Ulster out-half Billy Burns replaces Jack Carty, while Leinster No 8 Jack Conan remains with Leinster to rehab an unspecified injury.
Ireland are still without Tadhg Furlong and Ryan Baird who may come back into contention during the tournament that sees them face Wales, England and Georgia, before they take on one of France, Italy, Scotland or Fiji in a final match on December 5.
Lowe is the latest player to qualify under World Rugby's residency laws.
The popular New Zealander was recruited by Leinster from the Chiefs having narrowly missed out on an All Black cap. He represented the Maori and faced the Lions in 2017.
His addition greatly adds to Farrell's back three options, with Earls' experience also a factor as the coach looks to bounce back from the loss in Paris last Saturday.
He has released Kieran Marmion and Quinn Roux to play for Connacht this weekend, but the rest of the squad have assembled in Kildare today to begin preparation for the Friday night game against the Welsh.
Johnny Sexton continues to captain the team despite his controversial reaction to being substituted at the Stade de France.
Ireland Squad Guinness Series / Autumn Nations Cup
Backs (16)
Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 28 caps
Billy Burns (Ulster) uncapped
Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 8 caps
Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 23 caps
Shane Daly (Munster/Cork Con) uncapped
Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 84 caps
Chris Farrell (Munster/Young Munster) 10 caps
Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 2 caps
Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 45 caps
Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 2 caps
James Lowe (Leinster) uncapped
Kieran Marmion (Connacht/Corinthians) 27 caps
Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 3 caps
Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 83 caps
Jonathan Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 93 caps CAPTAIN
Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 30 caps
Forwards (18)
Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 11 caps
Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 15 caps
Ed Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 2 caps
Will Connors (Leinster/UCD) 2 caps
Ultan Dillane (Connacht/Corinthians) 17 caps
Caelan Doris (Leinster/UCD) 4 caps
Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 100 caps
Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 3 caps
Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 55 caps
Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 13 caps
Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 3 caps
Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 69 caps
Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 28 caps
Quinn Roux (Connacht/Galwegians) 12 caps
John Ryan (Munster/Cork Constitution) 21 caps
James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 28 caps
CJ Stander (Munster/Shannon) 43 caps
Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 26 caps
