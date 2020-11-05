James Lowe in line for Ireland debut against Wales as Andy Farrell names Autumn Nations Cup squad

Leinster winger James Lowe looks set to make his Ireland debut against Wales tomorrow week after he formally became part of Andy Farrell's squad today.

The head coach has largely stuck with the same panel that contested the final two Six Nations games against Italy and France, with fit-again Keith Earls back in the mix and Iain Henderson restored after his ban.

Ulster out-half Billy Burns replaces Jack Carty, while Leinster No 8 Jack Conan remains with Leinster to rehab an unspecified injury.

Ireland are still without Tadhg Furlong and Ryan Baird who may come back into contention during the tournament that sees them face Wales, England and Georgia, before they take on one of France, Italy, Scotland or Fiji in a final match on December 5.

Lowe is the latest player to qualify under World Rugby's residency laws.

The popular New Zealander was recruited by Leinster from the Chiefs having narrowly missed out on an All Black cap. He represented the Maori and faced the Lions in 2017.

His addition greatly adds to Farrell's back three options, with Earls' experience also a factor as the coach looks to bounce back from the loss in Paris last Saturday.

He has released Kieran Marmion and Quinn Roux to play for Connacht this weekend, but the rest of the squad have assembled in Kildare today to begin preparation for the Friday night game against the Welsh.

Johnny Sexton continues to captain the team despite his controversial reaction to being substituted at the Stade de France.

Ireland Squad Guinness Series / Autumn Nations Cup

Backs (16)

Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 28 caps

Billy Burns (Ulster) uncapped

Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 8 caps

Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 23 caps

Shane Daly (Munster/Cork Con) uncapped

Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 84 caps

Chris Farrell (Munster/Young Munster) 10 caps

Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 2 caps

Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 45 caps

Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 2 caps

James Lowe (Leinster) uncapped

Kieran Marmion (Connacht/Corinthians) 27 caps

Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 3 caps

Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 83 caps

Jonathan Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 93 caps CAPTAIN

Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 30 caps

Forwards (18)

Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 11 caps

Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 15 caps

Ed Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 2 caps

Will Connors (Leinster/UCD) 2 caps

Ultan Dillane (Connacht/Corinthians) 17 caps

Caelan Doris (Leinster/UCD) 4 caps

Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 100 caps

Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 3 caps

Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 55 caps

Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 13 caps

Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 3 caps

Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 69 caps

Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 28 caps

Quinn Roux (Connacht/Galwegians) 12 caps

John Ryan (Munster/Cork Constitution) 21 caps

James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 28 caps

CJ Stander (Munster/Shannon) 43 caps

Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 26 caps

Online Editors