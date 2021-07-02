| 17.3°C Dublin

‘I’ve no doubt that through those dark days he was thinking about getting back to this’ - Joey Carbery ready to kick on

Joey Carbery at the Ireland Rugby Captain's Run at the Aviva Stadium yesterday. Photo: Ryan Byrne/Inpho Expand

Joey Carbery at the Ireland Rugby Captain's Run at the Aviva Stadium yesterday. Photo: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Cian Tracey Twitter Email

Joey Carbery has never made any secret of his lofty goals. That utterly driven mindset has been ingrained in him from a young age and it's what has led him back to the international stage today.

There were times over the last couple of years when his mental resolve was pushed to the limit, and for all that he doubted if he would ever play rugby again, let alone for Ireland, Carbery summoned the strength and courage to battle his way back from a career-threatening ankle injury.

It's almost two years since Carbery last wore the Ireland No 10 jersey and there is a certain symmetry to the fact that he will do so against Japan, at the same stadium where his nightmare spell began to unfold.

