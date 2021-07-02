‘I’ve no doubt that through those dark days he was thinking about getting back to this’ - Joey Carbery ready to kick on

Joey Carbery has never made any secret of his lofty goals. That utterly driven mindset has been ingrained in him from a young age and it's what has led him back to the international stage today.

There were times over the last couple of years when his mental resolve was pushed to the limit, and for all that he doubted if he would ever play rugby again, let alone for Ireland, Carbery summoned the strength and courage to battle his way back from a career-threatening ankle injury.

It's almost two years since Carbery last wore the Ireland No 10 jersey and there is a certain symmetry to the fact that he will do so against Japan, at the same stadium where his nightmare spell began to unfold.

In the summer of 2018, when Carbery decided to leave Leinster for Munster, he did so with the World Cup at the forefront of his mind. The Athy native wasn't just thinking about making the squad, he backed himself that when Ireland travelled to Japan, he would be in a position to usurp Johnny Sexton.

By the time the second pool game against the hosts rolled around, the stage should have been set for Carbery to really announce himself at Test level, only he was still seriously struggling with the ankle injury he had picked up just weeks beforehand in the warm-up win over Italy at the Aviva Stadium.

Instead, with Sexton ruled out of the Japan game, Carbery was on the bench, with Jack Carty starting in the role he had been fixated on for the previous 18 months.

This afternoon’s encounter may be a world away from the pressure cooker environment that was in Shizuoka that unforgettable afternoon in September 2019, but for Carbery, it will mean everything, as he starts a new chapter of his career.

At 25, time is still on Carbery's side, and while he may feel he has to make up for all of the lost days watching on from the sidelines, he always been coolness personified, since his school days when he helped Blackrock when the Senior Cup in 2014.

“You know there are tough kids who are tough in a certain way, but Joey is tough in that he has a steely determination,” says Peter Smyth, who was head coach of that successful Blackrock team. “He's not a shouter. He would very much go about things in a very understated way. But you have seen it since he left school, if he sets himself a target, he achieves it.

“Even the enjoyment he brings to the game, nothing ever flustered him. In schoolboy rugby, even the coaches panic sometimes when things aren't going right, but Joey was the most controlled and calm person on the pitch.

“That's the thing about him, because he knows the game so well, he can identify issues as they are happening and he comes up with fixes. Any time he was asked for his opinion in meetings, invariably he just nailed it the first time.”

The importance of Carbery's return to the Irish setup should not be underestimated, especially during a window that has seen Andy Farrell give Sexton the summer off. Munster and Johann van Graan deserve credit for how they managed their key playmaker's return after 13 months out, even if there was some frustration with how the situation played out in the first place.

However, Carbery was always going to do everything he could to make it to the World Cup, and while that meant playing through the pain, how many people can honestly say they wouldn't have done the same thing if they were talented enough to be in his gifted shoes?

“He has an unbelievable work ethic,” Smyth insists. “At quarter past five in Blackrock during the winter, the floodlights go off, people have to end the day. But the amount of times he would still be out on the pitch. I'd have to go out and say 'Look, the maintenance guys have to go home, they have to turn the floodlights off.'

“Looking back on it now, the one thing that hugely stands out is, his core skills are unbelievably high. His ability to catch-pass, to box-kick, to sidestep – it is no coincidence that he can move around in a number of different positions.

"I know a lot of that is the New Zealand childhood and developing that core skill-set. Then off the pitch, he was good at academics. He went on to UCD and studied there. Look, we talk all the time about the 'total rugby player' and that's the big thing that stands out for me. He was never just one thing, Joey was a lot of things on the pitch and off the pitch.”

Carbery's long-awaited comeback opens new possibilities for Farrell's Ireland, especially with regard to Mike Catt's attacking game-plan. Having finished the season strongly with Munster, Carbery is primed to kick on, even if today is a big step up from anything he has faced recently.

“I’ve absolutely no doubt that through those dark days he was thinking about getting back to this stage and to be able to give him a start in this game with a decent side around him is great for his development,” Farrell maintains.

“We’ll always judge people in an Irish shirt, when they step on the field at the Aviva, but Joey has been through a lot, you know? And this is part of his recovery process as well. This will stand him in good stead for the rest of the summer, and it will certainly stand to us all for next year.

“That's unbelievably positive for us to get him back in camp and to see whether he can take the bull by the horns and get stuck in and lead like a 10 should do. The ankle looks good. He looks in fine fettle.”

The emotion of the occasion will be heightened by having 3,000 supporters at the Aviva, while Carbery's parents Joe and Amanda, will also be able to put the torment of the last two years behind them.

Smyth, who is currently working as the IRFU's head of elite player development, will be watching on, proud that one of his former proteges stayed true to himself when times got tough.

“Everyone was just hoping to see him back on the pitch doing what he does best,” Smyth adds. “I don't think anyone is surprised. He has always had that steely determination in a very understated way to achieve his goals.

“When you see those traits as an 18-year-old, it often transfers all the way up. No one in Blackrock had any doubts about Joey's determination to achieve his goals fully. He only spent one year in Blackrock, but I think the testament to him is how much a part of that year group and the school he is. People speak glowingly about his contribution – what he did and who he is as a person. He certainly left his mark on the place.”

For Carbery, Saturday is all about a fresh start, as he looks to use the dark days of the past to help ensure that a brighter future lies ahead.