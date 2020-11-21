'I've no doubt that the gap is closing' - Ireland captain James Ryan sees positives in England defeat

21 November 2020; Ireland captain James Ryan after the Autumn Nations Cup match between England and Ireland at Twickenham Stadium in London, England. Photo by Matt Impey/Sportsfile

Ireland captain James Ryan believes his team are closing the gap on England after falling to their fourth successive defeat to Eddie Jones' World Cup finalists.

Ryan skippered the team for the first time at Twickenham today as they fell to an 18-7 defeat thanks to two first-half Jonny May tries.

Although there was only 11 points between the teams, Ireland struggled to break England down and had major issues at set-piece.

With new combinations in key positions, this was always going to be a difficult assignment for Andy Farrell's men and the first-time captain said they'll be better for the experience.

"I do yeah. Look this is a new group and a new coaching staff," he said.

"How many players have made their debuts over the last few weeks? It's a new chapter for us.

"England, in terms of where they're at, they've been together a lot longer so... yeah I've no doubt that the gap is closing and we just need to keep growing now. We'll get so much from games like this as a group.

"I've no doubt that we'll get closer and closer.

"I thought we created loads of opportunities.

"The next step is taking them. The other side of that was I thought the spirit was really good, especially after that second try when we had that moment in their '22.

"We didn't quite nail it and they went the length of the pitch and it would have been very easy of us to dip our heads there but we just kept banging on the door.

"Same with the second half, it was just little inaccuracies that kind of gave them points but we'll take loads from that and I've no doubt that we're going to keep building."

The 11 point differential was the narrowest between the teams since England blitzed Ireland at the Aviva Stadium in February last year.

And Ryan believes this was their best performance and will stand to Ireland when Jones and Co come to Dublin in March for the Six Nations finale.

"I thought that was a much better performance than the last time we were here," he said.

"We had a go and we definitely fired some shots. As I mentioned in the beginning, I thought the team spirit was really good. We're just going to build on that and next time we're going to look to fire even more shots.

"So, yeah, I thought there was good character there today. I think we'll get loads from it."

