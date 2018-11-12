Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt says that he has been inundated with ticket requests from New Zealanders ahead of the mouthwatering clash with the All Blacks - but he wants the Aviva Stadium to be a sea of green next Saturday.

'I've had guys from New Zealand ringing me for six months' - Even Joe Schmidt is struggling for All Blacks tickets

World number one takes on world number two next weekend as Ireland put their ten-match home winning streak on the line against Steve Hansen's team.

The back-to-back world champions edged England 16-15 at Twickenham last weekend while Ireland struggled for long periods in their 28-17 win over Argentina, with excitement now already building for the first clash between Schmidt's side and New Zealand since 2016.

All three matches Ireland have played against the All Blacks since Schmidt took over in 2013 have been close, with Ireland losing tight games twice at the Aviva Stadium and also recording a first ever win against New Zealand in Chicago in 2016.

Speaking after Saturday's win over Argentina, Schmidt acknowledged the building anticipation ahead of the clash, revealing that he has received a lot of ticket requests from travelling Kiwis ahead of the game.

"Look, it is exciting," Schmidt said. "I've had guys from New Zealand ringing me looking for tickets for the last six to nine months.

"I haven't got tickets, so I can't give you tickets. So, if you guys have got any spare I've got people to give them to.

"We shouldn't really be giving them to Kiwis anyway, because we want to get as much green in there, as much volume supporting us as possible.

"Because, you know, the two times we have played them here - I remember the roar in 2013 was phenomenal.

"When we were driving that lineout with 10 minutes to go, the roar was just deafening."

