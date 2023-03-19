| 2.9°C Dublin

It's time for the IRFU to get radical when it comes to giving our U-20 stars game time

The IRFU needs a partnership abroad as a route to international team

James Culhane got a run with Emerging Ireland in South Africa six months ago. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

James Culhane got a run with Emerging Ireland in South Africa six months ago. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Brendan Fanning

If you’re at a loose end from June 24 to July 14 and have a few bob to spare you could do worse than head down to Cape Town. True, by that stage the weather will have turned so you won’t be surfing in your speedos at Camps Bay, and it might be hard to see Table Mountain for the dark clouds rolling in. But there will be compensation: a return, post-Covid, for the Under 20 World Cup.

This tournament for Ireland has sometimes felt like watching a fly on the wall documentary from A&E. We associate the summer get together with a crazily congested schedule for squads restricted in size due to penny pinching. Over the years this has seen our skinny guys frequently getting knocked about by genetically gifted peers from the likes of England, France, South Africa, New Zealand and Australia.

