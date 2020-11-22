Losing four on the trot to England is not the sort of stat then sends you head-first into the record books looking for precedents. It's not uncommon, the most recent being 2011-2014. The clever little trick they pulled with this sequence of results is to disguise it as a close-run thing. True, this was not the shellacking in Twickenham before last year's World Cup, but if in a few years you were to search for the bare facts in this fixture over 2019 and 2020 you wouldn't automatically come away thinking scorelines of 24-12 and 18-7 were lopsided affairs.

We've all been involved in games dressed by scorelines like these where it was nip and tuck. With this pair however - the Six Nations loss in February and this Autumn Nations Cup tie - Ireland were buck naked. Which is how Eddie Jones planned it.

His only concern last week was complacency. So, how to guard against that? Look up the coaching manual and it tells you to big up the opposition. Joe Schmidt could bore you rigid with his capacity for naming all the opposing players who carried a nuclear threat, when in fact they couldn't carry milk home from the shops.

Jones just questioned Ireland's nationality with his 'United Nations' line. Well, he didn't really. Every top team bar Argentina and South Africa exploited the World Rugby regulations before they changed, but Jones knew the fourth estate would run with it anyway. So he lobbed it into the mix. That allowed him to tell his players how offended Ireland were by the slur. Ireland's management played their part by giving it some air. Meantime in England the scene was set: Don't mess around lads - them Oirish boys is mad.

Next came the to-do list. Double team the carriers in green. Contest the breakdown. Slow ball for that UN Ambassador for scrum-halves, Jamison Gibson-Park. Let's see how fast he zips when he has to dig the ball out. Let's see how aggressively they carry when our defence line is not just set, it's positively impatient. Let's see how much oxygen they lose when we make impact. Everything flows - or, in this case doesn't flow - from that.

"When you're playing off slow ball the last thing you can do is keep going back 20 metres," Andy Farrell said afterwards. "So therefore you're sending forwards into a brick wall. You're not generating quick ball."

It's not like he didn't warn his players what would happen if they didn't get some free-flow into their phase game. Great. The other half of that equation is to provide some sort of shape that might slow down England's defence line. In the second half Ireland got some traction when Conor Murray came on and picked out men eight to 10 metres wide of the breakdown. But in the first half, when markers were being laid down, Gibson-Park bounced off the back of the breakdown looking for something to happen, some bit of pre-planned action to loosen a few bricks in the white wall. Not much going on. He would have been better setting and passing, for the effect was to reduce further the time to think further out the line.

None of this is easy. On a quiet enough day for Billy Vunipola, the sheer terror of getting into the ring with his tag team of Sam Underhill and Tom Curry was a show in itself. By comparison, Ireland's back row was blitzed.

The flickering light of hope was extinguished in the first half with the setpiece. The scrum was shunted. The lineout was a raft in high seas. When England were 5-0, thanks to a series of unfortunate events concluding with a beautiful kick from Owen Farrell to expose Hugo Keenan - who managed to have a fine game despite everything - Ireland had a chance of points. A penalty in Ross Byrne's range. A scoreline of 5-3 wouldn't have looked so bad. Ireland went to touch, lost the lineout, and conceded for a second time to the official man of the match, Jonny May, at the other end of the pitch. All things considered, that was game over.

It was hardly a mountainous deficit, but the effort and quality required to overhaul it was alpine. As an indicator of the disparity in quality, consider the head-to-head between Maro Itoje and James Ryan.

In the white corner is one of the very best players in the world, perhaps uniquely gifted in his range of skills. In the green corner is one of the best players in Ireland. Ryan would be respected around the rugby world. Not the same thing. Itoje would be feared - not for his edge that might be sending you to Accident and Emergency, rather his ability to dismantle your game.

So, midway through the first half Ireland have a rare attacking platform via a lineout. There is nothing wrong with the call, the throw, the lift. Ryan catches it safely. Then he suffers rugby's equivalent of being hacked. Itoje doesn't make the mistake commonly made in this scenario - to drag your opponent's arm. No, he gets straight to the point where the hacker is naming his price - politely even. He robs Ryan without molesting him.

A few minutes later the roles are reversed. England have an attacking lineout and Itoje calls the ball on himself. Ireland's defence is not bad. They get Ryan in the air. He challenges, but unlike the experienced hacker he is detected, and ends up grabbing Itoje's arm. These are small margins with high prices. Penalty England.

Another chapter from the same story: Midway through the third quarter, by which stage England are in the business of keeping the scoreboard ticking over - the equivalent of death by a thousand cuts - and Ireland get a glimpse of some go-forward. Rob Herring, just on the field, makes an assisted carry. Ryan, first to arrive, goes off his feet in the process of cleaning the ruck.

His alarm had been sounded by the presence of Billy Vunipola, lurking on the edge of the scene. When Billy latches-on it's like that scene from Alien when the creature settles on John Hurt's face. So Ryan reacts, Vunipola side steps, claiming Ryan has stopped a fair contest, and referee Pascal Gauzerre buys the dummy. Ryan's technically illegal action had no material effect. Nevertheless, penalty England. Another painful cut.

Afterwards you hoped Andy Farrell would not put the lines for 'winning the second half' into the search engine, but in his efforts to be positive that's where he went. It's best left where it is.

It's questionable how much the coach learned from this game. The benefit may be no deeper than the bruises picked up from playing a much better team, having the same messages drilled home. So he knew beforehand that Andrew Porter is an athlete with an engine; that Keenan has real potential; that Keith Earls is no longer a top-quality Test wing but whose competitiveness refuses to accept that. He will also recognise the lapse in instinct from CJ Stander and Caelan Doris, the first responders to Earls when he made his marvellous break: one of them needed to pass the ball, to save the momentum, not secure the ruck. Ireland conceded a penalty on the next phase.

Farrell also knows that given half a chance Chris Farrell will deliver gain line. What happens next is really not good. And that's what kept England in the driving seat, one hand free to change the channel, secure enough to take a few glimpses at the countryside whizzing past.

In those circumstances you don't win second halves: you try and take the points on offer when the door is opened. That wasn't very often. To their credit Ireland chose to not read the small print on that one, and kept on trying. The bench played better than it looked, without having anyone as annoying or effective as England's replacement Ben Earl.

For a view of the next crop in Ireland's field, Georgia are around the corner. It will fill some time.