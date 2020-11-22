| 4.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

It’s questionable how much Andy Farrell learned from this game

Brendan Fanning

Scoreline flatters Farrell's men with England barely out of cruise control

England&rsquo;s Jonny May (right) is tackled by Ireland&rsquo;s Chris Farrell during the home side&rsquo;s Autumn Nations Cup win at Twickenham yesterday. Photo: PA Expand

Close

England&rsquo;s Jonny May (right) is tackled by Ireland&rsquo;s Chris Farrell during the home side&rsquo;s Autumn Nations Cup win at Twickenham yesterday. Photo: PA

England’s Jonny May (right) is tackled by Ireland’s Chris Farrell during the home side’s Autumn Nations Cup win at Twickenham yesterday. Photo: PA

PA

England’s Jonny May (right) is tackled by Ireland’s Chris Farrell during the home side’s Autumn Nations Cup win at Twickenham yesterday. Photo: PA

Losing four on the trot to England is not the sort of stat then sends you head-first into the record books looking for precedents. It's not uncommon, the most recent being 2011-2014. The clever little trick they pulled with this sequence of results is to disguise it as a close-run thing. True, this was not the shellacking in Twickenham before last year's World Cup, but if in a few years you were to search for the bare facts in this fixture over 2019 and 2020 you wouldn't automatically come away thinking scorelines of 24-12 and 18-7 were lopsided affairs.

We've all been involved in games dressed by scorelines like these where it was nip and tuck. With this pair however - the Six Nations loss in February and this Autumn Nations Cup tie - Ireland were buck naked. Which is how Eddie Jones planned it.

His only concern last week was complacency. So, how to guard against that? Look up the coaching manual and it tells you to big up the opposition. Joe Schmidt could bore you rigid with his capacity for naming all the opposing players who carried a nuclear threat, when in fact they couldn't carry milk home from the shops.

Privacy