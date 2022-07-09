‘It’s not just about beating New Zealand in New Zealand for the first time, there’s a Series to be won’ – Ireland set sights on Wellington

Ireland coach Andy Farrell speaks to media following the International Test win over New Zealand at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

Johnny Sexton and Andy Farrell hailed Ireland's history-makers in Dunedin, but both men insisted the job is only half done, as attention now turns to next weekend's Series decider.

Sexton was majestic in leading Ireland to a stunning 23-12 win over the All Blacks, the first on New Zealand soil.

The Ireland captain has been part of some special days throughout his illustrious career, but this was right up there, as he brilliantly pulled the strings in an unforgettable victory.

“Any time you create a little bit of history, it means a lot,” Sexton said.

“It's a very, very special day for everyone in the country.

“We talk about it a lot, we talk about making people at home feel very proud of us. It's right at the top of our list.

“I think the effort that we put in last week, we didn't get the reward. Same effort again this week and it was touch and go. At half-time, I thought 'Oh my god!'

“But the reaction in the second-half was superb. To score with 14 men, obviously against 14, but to bounce back like we did was great. We stayed in the moment.

“It was by no means perfect. We feel that we could have played better in parts, but look, it's a very special day.”

Farrell echoed Sexton's sentiments, as he praised the character of his side to bounce back from last weekend's first Test defeat.

“Well, it's what it means to the group. It's not what it means to me at all,” the Ireland head coach insisted.

“As Johnny has just alluded to there, we talk a lot about inspiring people back home and these lads, they keep turning up, they keep turning up and knocking down doors.

“The most special thing about tonight is no other Irish side will get a chance to do that again, will they?

“We talk a lot about, not just about beating New Zealand in New Zealand for the first time, but there is a Series to be won.

“We have earned the right to have a go at that and there's things that are going to happen in the future that we talk about.

“Somebody is going to do something sometime soon, or it might be further down the track. It might as well be in your time. It might as well be in your career.

“The lads buy in and they dig deep, they put in a performance like that. I think the most pleasing thing about it is, everyone knows the All Blacks come out in the second game, especially under the roof here, more cohesive, play a quicker game.

“These lads didn't let them do that, obviously. We started very quickly last week and did exactly the same so that’s twice on the trot, which shows the courage of the players.

“But the most impressive thing was that we learned the lessons from last week about staying in the game, staying calm, focusing on the next moment.

“Of course there were errors like Johnny said but our mentality never changed. We didn’t get sucked into the lure of the game of 13 men, 14 men, trying to play from everywhere. We kept them pegged down in their territory and the game control was outstanding.”

Sexton was forced off late on with a knee injury, but the skipper offered a positive update on his fitness:

“I’m okay. I just tweaked my knee a bit. I’ll be okay (for next weekend).”

Farrell will, however, have to plan with Garry Ringrose, after he left the pitch with a nasty looking head injury. The centre will be stood down for 12 days based on World Rugby's latest guidelines.

Peter O'Mahony is following the return-to-play protocols, but Ireland appear to be optimistic that he will come through those and be available for the decider in Wellington.

Meanwhile, Harry Byrne has returned to Ireland due to a hamstring injury. The young Leinster out-half endured a frustrating tour, having not played a single minute in New Zealand.

Ireland will not call up a replacement, with Ciarán Frawley set to start at 10 again in Tuesday's second Maori game.